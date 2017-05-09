At least 217 were killed and 18 were wounded in recent violence:

Militants executed 36 prisoners in Hawija. They also executed 12 of their own colleagues.

In Mosul, at least 10 civilians were killed in air or artillery strikes that struck the 17 Tammuz district. Militants killed a civilian and wounded three more as they tried to escape Daesh territory. Clashes left a policeman dead and four wounded; eight militants were also killed. Militants killed three militiamen and wounded six more. Twenty militants were killed in the Industrial Area.

A landmine killed two people and wounded two more near Ramadi.

In Baghdad, a bomb at a Suwaib killed one person and wounded three more.

Air strikes on Qaim killed 53 militants.

In Anah, 47 militants were killed in strikes.

Twenty militants were killed in strikes on Haditha.

Peshmerga forces killed two militants in Qaraj.

An I.E.D. explosion at a home in Daquq killed a militant commander and wounded his deputy.

