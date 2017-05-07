At least 88 were killed and 25 were wounded in recent violence:

In Mosul, nine policemen were killed and three were wounded in a quadruple suicide attack. A missile attack killed four people and wounded nine more. An airstrike killed one person and wounded three more. Security forces killed 46 militants, including a commander. Fourteen more militants were killed.

Two Peshmerga members were killed and six were wounded in an attack on the K-1 base in Kirkuk province. Two suicide bombers were killed in the first stage of the attack; three more were killed in subsequent fighting. The militants were wearing Peshmerga uniforms. U.S. advisers are stationed at the base.

In Baghdad, three people were wounded in a blast in Arab Jabour. A bomb in Jisr Diyala wounded a woman.

Three militants were killed in Hammam al-Alil.

