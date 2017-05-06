Flooding has forced the removal of pontoon bridges on the Tigris River in Mosul, making the use of boats to escape west Mosul a necessity. The city’s bridges were destroyed to prevent Islamic State militants from crossing back into eastern Mosul early in the campaign. Pontoon bridges have been used as a temporary replacement but were removed due to the flooding. Despite the increased danger of using boats, the lack of food and other supplies is compelling people to make the risky crossing. Clashes continued on Saturday.

At least 75 were killed and 11 were wounded in recent violence:

A suicide bomber killed five people and wounded eight more in Haditha.

In Baghdad, a sticky bomb killed a married couple. A militant commander was killed.

Karbala police are accused of torturing a teenager to death.

A tribal fighter was killed in clashes in Sherwin.

In Abu Ghraib, a bomb wounded three people.

About sixty militants were killed when fighter jets bombed a large convoy carrying weapons near the Trebil crossing with Jordan. The 15-vehicle convoy was completely destroyed.

Four militants were killed when they fought among themselves in Hawija.

Read more by Margaret Griffis