Czech Planes Arrive in Iraq; 13 Killed in Iraq
by Margaret Griffis, March 09, 2017
The Iraqi military received two Czech-made L-159 fighter jets, bringing the number of these Czech planes to eight total.
At least 13 were killed and 11 were wounded:
In Taji, one person was killed and three more were wounded in a blast.
A teacher was shot dead on a highway between Baquba and Khalis.
In Abu Ghraib, a roadside bomb wounded two soldiers.
A bomb in Hit wounded three civilians.
In Mosul, a missile strike killed four militants.
Five militants were killed in an airstrike in Metabijh.
An airstrike on Tal Afar left a militant official dead. An unknown person threw a grenade that killed a militant and wounded three more.
