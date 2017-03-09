Czech Planes Arrive in Iraq; 13 Killed in Iraq

The Iraqi military received two Czech-made L-159 fighter jets, bringing the number of these Czech planes to eight total.

At least 13 were killed and 11 were wounded:

In Taji, one person was killed and three more were wounded in a blast.

A teacher was shot dead on a highway between Baquba and Khalis.

In Abu Ghraib, a roadside bomb wounded two soldiers.

A bomb in Hit wounded three civilians.

In Mosul, a missile strike killed four militants.

Five militants were killed in an airstrike in Metabijh.

An airstrike on Tal Afar left a militant official dead. An unknown person threw a grenade that killed a militant and wounded three more.

Read more by Margaret Griffis