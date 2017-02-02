The U.S. government admitted to the deaths of 11 civilians during four airstrikes between Oct. 25 and Dec. 9 in Iraq and Syria.

At least 66 were killed and 11 more were wounded:

In Baghdad, an I.E.D. killed a policeman and wounded three more in Hor Rajab.

A blast in Mahmoudiya wounded two civilians.

In Mosul, militants cut off the hands of two minors for not participating in military training. At least 18 militants were killed trying to cross the Tigris River in rowboats.

Twenty militants were killed in clashes with militia in Hajaf.

In Tal Afar, airstrikes killed 20 militants.

Six militants were killed and four were wounded during a strike on Sirtak.

Artillery fire killed a senior militant leader.

