Lieutenant-General Abdul Ghani al-Assadi of the Counter Terrorism Service said that most Islamic State commanders have been killed in eastern Mosul. Fighting is still taking place in the eastern district of Arabi.

Tal Keif, north of Mosul, was captured. The town was home to many Assyrian Christians and is also known as Tel Keppe.

Jordan is reinforcing its border should retreating Islamic State militants find their way too close too close to the neighboring country.

At least 101 were killed and 12 were wounded:

In Mosul, militants executed 36 people from seven families who were trying to escape from Rashidiya. Booby-trapped homes killed 23 civilians in Algiers. A car bomb killed 13 people, four of them security personnel, in Muhandesin. Airstrikes on the Arabi district left 10 militants dead. One on Zerai killed five militant leaders.

Seven people were killed and eight were wounded by a roadside bomb in the Himreen Hills.

In Baghdad, a bomb in the Euphrates neighborhood wounded two people.

At least three militants were killed in Rawah.

Security forces killed three militants, including a commander, in Hadr.

One militant was killed and two were wounded as they fought over food in Tal Afar.

