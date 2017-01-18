Baghdad announced it is in control of eastern Mosul, although some commanders say there is still fighting occurring. Also, the Counter-Terrorism Service troops believe they have killed over 3,300 militants in the operation so far.

The city is cut in half by the Tigris River, and troops have been concentrating on the eastern half since the start of operations. Unfortunately, the western half is believed to be the more difficult half to capture. The streets are older, narrower, and maze-like. However, Maj. Gen. Maan al-Saadi believes it will go easier as there are fewer civilians to fight around.

A U.S. federal judge has ruled that the Department of Defense must release the rest of a group of pictures depicting American personnel interacting with prisoners at Abu Ghraib and other prison sites. A number of pictures depicting torture were previously released, but the remainder of the images was kept from the public.

At least 131 were killed and 32 were wounded:

Eleven police commanders were killed and eight were wounded in an attack on their outpost in Diyala province. Five personnel were also kidnapped.

Fierce fighting occurred in Jillam al-Dour near Tikrit. Four Sunni tribal fighters were killed and nine were wounded. Three militants were also killed.

A bomb killed one person and wounded four more in Madaen.

Four oil protection members were wounded in clashes at the Ajil oil field. Three militants were killed.

In Baghdad, a bomb killed one person and wounded three more in Arab Jabour. Two policemen were killed and three civilians were wounded by a blast in Abu Dsheer.

In Mosul, snipers killed seven civilians, including one child, trying to make their escape. Mortars wounded one civilian. At least 15 militants were killed on the northern front. Airstrikes left 22 militants dead. Eighteen militants were killed in the Algiers district. At the presidential palace, three snipers were killed.

Thirty militants were killed in airstrikes on Rawah.

At Sahaji village, security forces killed five militants trying to sneak in.

Militia forces killed six militants in Hadr.

Read more by Margaret Griffis