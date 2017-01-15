Several barrels of chemicals were discovered on the campus of Mosul University, which also served as a command center. The chemicals may have been part of a rudimentary weapons program. Some of the school buildings were spared the onslaught, but many others were demolished. Security forces are saying they have as much as 90 percent of Mosul’s eastern half under their control.

At least 184 were killed and 23 were wounded:

In Baghdad, a bomb killed three people and wounded 10 more on Nidhal Street. A bomb in Doura wounded one person.

A suicide bomber attacked a checkpoint in Khalis, where he killed two security personnel and wounded five more.

One person was killed and five were wounded in a blast in Tarmiya.

An attack on a checkpoint in Imam Weis left two security personnel wounded.

Security forces reported killing 174 militants in the greater Mosul and Tal Afar region.

In Ayn al-Samak, an operation left two militants dead.

A suicide bomber was killed on a highway between Baiji and Haditha.

Security personnel thwarted an attack on Albu Najim.

Read more by Margaret Griffis