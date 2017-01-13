Iraqi forces captured the Nineveh provincial government buildings in Mosul, a symbolic victory in the battle against the Islamic State militants. Also taken back was the Mosul University campus. And, security forces are in control of a bridge leading to the western half of Mosul.

Hundreds of civilians continue to stream out of Hawija.

At least 118 were killed in recent violence:

Turkish jets killed 11 guerrillas during a January 6 mission targeting Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) locations in the Qandil Mountains.

In Mosul, 30 militants were killed in Kafa’at and the adjust university campus. Twenty-five militants were killed in heavy fighting in the Faisaliya, Nasser, and Sadriya districts. Another 38 were killed in northern neighborhoods. In the southeast, 14 were killed.

Read more by Margaret Griffis