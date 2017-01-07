288 Killed in Iraq; Most in Simultaneous Military Operations

The Iraqi government announced a deal that could mean the withdrawal of unauthorized Turkish troops from a base in Bashiqa. Though, Ankara’s response to reporters was a bit more guarded than Baghdad’s.

With the help of U.S. advisors, Iraqi troops advanced closer to the Tigris River, which bisects Mosul. They also recaptured a hospital in Wahda that was the scene of large battle last month.

At least 288 were killed and 27 more wounded:

In Baghdad, a bomb killed three people and wounded four more.

Nineteen civilians were wounded by an I.E.D. as they were fleeing Hawija.

A bomb killed one person and wounded four more in Yusufiya.

An operation that liberated parts of Saqra and Zuwiya also left 153 militants dead.

In Mosul, at least 131 militants were killed.

