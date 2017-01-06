Colonel John Dorrian, the U.S. spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, admitted that American Special Forces have entered Mosul from time to time during recent fighting there.

At least 175 were killed and 29 more wounded:

Militants attacked an army post in Abu Dalf near Dour, where they killed eight soldiers and wounded at least eight more. Two suicide bombers were killed in the attack, along with at least four other militants.

In Baghdad, a bomb at a Suwaib cattle market left one dead and six wounded. Two civilians were wounded in Maalif.

In Mosul, rockets killed 17 civilians and wounded 13 more. Dozens of militants were killed in the first night operation staged in the city; troops were able to cross the River Khosr and surround Muthanna. Dozens more were killed in Baath and Wahda. In Hadbaa and Mazari, 55 militants were killed.

Forty militants were killed in Shirqat.

Security forces killed 21 in the Makhoul Mountains.

In Hawija, 10 militants were killed.

Twelve militants were killed in Niva.

An airstrike killed five militants in Qadisiya killed five militants, including a health official.

Read more by Margaret Griffis