Does Trump Want To Resolve the Iran Crisis or Redesign the Middle East?

In diplomacy, negotiations sometimes fail not because solutions are lacking, but because objectives become too numerous. A negotiating table established to address a specific crisis suddenly transforms into a platform for fulfilling a wide array of geopolitical ambitions – ambitions that, individually, could require years of bargaining, diplomacy, and political struggle. Today, the Iran file appears to be caught in precisely such a situation. While the region is still grappling with the consequences of the recent war between Iran and the United States, and the current fragile ceasefire could be disrupted by a single miscalculation or new escalation, negotiations that were supposed to reduce tensions have themselves become trapped in another crisis – one rooted not in Tehran, but in Washington’s ambitions.

For months, analysts have debated the causes of the current diplomatic deadlock. Some point to disagreements over uranium enrichment, others emphasize the issue of guarantees and verification mechanisms, while still others blame the deep historical mistrust between the two countries. All of these factors matter. Yet perhaps none is as consequential as a more fundamental reality: the Trump administration no longer appears to be pursuing a purely nuclear agreement.

In the traditional logic of diplomacy, successful agreements usually begin with a narrow focus. Parties resolve a specific dispute, reduce tensions, and only then move on to broader issues. What is emerging from Washington today, however, reflects the opposite approach. The Iranian nuclear issue is no longer being treated as merely a nuclear issue. Instead, it has become part of a much larger strategic project – one in which an agreement with Iran is expected to simultaneously advance the expansion of the Abraham Accords, facilitate Arab-Israeli normalization, establish new regional security arrangements, constrain rival actors, and cement President Trump’s foreign-policy legacy.

At first glance, such a vision may appear attractive. Who would oppose greater regional stability, reduced tensions, and increased cooperation across the Middle East? The problem begins when the gap between aspiration and reality becomes too wide. The history of foreign policy is filled with grand designs that looked impressive on paper but collapsed when confronted with the region’s complex realities. More than any other region, the Middle East has served as the graveyard of ambitious projects whose architects believed they could solve multiple crises simultaneously through a comprehensive geopolitical blueprint.

The Trump administration appears increasingly vulnerable to precisely this temptation: the temptation to transform a limited and achievable agreement into a historic geopolitical achievement. For a president who has consistently sought to present himself as both a master dealmaker and an architect of major strategic transformations, a narrowly focused nuclear agreement may seem too modest. Yet the history of diplomacy repeatedly demonstrates that the most consequential agreements often emerge from realistic and limited objectives – not from attempts to solve every problem at once.

This is precisely where negotiations become more complicated. When the objective is simply to constrain a nuclear program, the principal actors are clear, the points of disagreement are identifiable, and the path toward compromise, while difficult, remains visible. But when those same negotiations are transformed into a vehicle for redesigning the entire security architecture of the Middle East, the number of stakeholders, opponents, demands, and red lines multiplies dramatically.

Under such circumstances, Tehran and Washington are no longer the only actors at the table. The shadow of Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, Doha, Ankara, Cairo, and numerous other regional capitals looms over the process. Each of these actors has its own understanding of regional security, its own strategic interests, and its own expectations regarding the future balance of power. The result is that negotiations originally intended to address one specific issue become a battleground for multiple and often competing agendas.

The central paradox is that the larger Washington’s ambitions become, the less likely success becomes. Diplomacy, unlike political campaigning, does not advance through grand slogans. Success in foreign policy often depends on prioritization – the ability to distinguish between what is achievable today and what must wait until tomorrow. Yet in the Iran case, the Trump administration appears to be doing the opposite. Rather than reducing variables, it has added more. Rather than narrowing the scope of negotiations, it has expanded them into an increasingly unwieldy enterprise.

This approach carries significant political risks as well. In his second term, Trump is seeking a defining foreign-policy achievement more than ever. The recent war with Iran, mounting domestic criticism, and growing public skepticism toward costly overseas engagements have all increased pressure on the White House. In such an environment, the temptation to pursue a “grand bargain” is understandable. Yet American political history offers many examples in which the pursuit of a transformative victory ultimately prevented leaders from securing even a limited success.

Perhaps the greatest weakness of Washington’s current approach is its assumption that all regional actors share the same enthusiasm for the security order envisioned by the United States. The reality is considerably more complicated. What Washington sees as a desirable regional architecture may be perceived by others as a reduction of their influence, an alteration of the balance of power, or the acceptance of arrangements that conflict with their national interests. As a result, the more regional issues are attached to the negotiations, the more difficult consensus becomes.

Moreover, recent decades have demonstrated that regional orders cannot simply be engineered from the outside. Time and again, the Middle East has resisted ambitious geopolitical designs. From Iraq and Afghanistan to various peace and security initiatives, a persistent gap has existed between what was imagined in Washington’s policy circles and what ultimately emerged on the ground. It is perhaps for this reason that many of America’s most ambitious regional projects have produced results far more limited than their original objectives.

Today, a similar danger exists. If the purpose of the negotiations is to resolve a nuclear dispute, a pathway toward agreement still exists. But if the same negotiations are expected to simultaneously address Iran, Arab-Israeli relations, Gulf security, regional power balances, and the political legacy of a president, the likelihood of success declines substantially.

This is why the current impasse appears to be driven less by technical disagreements than by the widening gap between ambition and reality. One side seeks a focused agreement designed to manage a specific crisis, while the other hopes to use that agreement as the foundation for a much broader geopolitical project. The distance between these two visions is far greater than any disagreement over centrifuges, enrichment levels, or inspection mechanisms.

Ultimately, the future of the negotiations may depend on a simple but decisive question: Does the White House want to resolve the Iran crisis, or does it want to use the Iran crisis as a vehicle for redesigning the Middle East?

History is usually kinder to leaders who understand the difference between ambition and realism. In international politics, many agreements fail not because opportunities are absent, but because expectations become too heavy to bear. And perhaps today, the greatest obstacle to a deal is not the lack of available solutions, but the effort to transform a feasible agreement into a geopolitical vision that has simply grown too large.

Peter Rodgers is an international relations graduate of Penn State University. His area of interest is the United States’ relations with Eurasia. His writings have appeared on news analysis websites like responsiblestatecraft.org and middleeastmonitor.com.