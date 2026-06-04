War, Arrogance, and the Unraveling of US Power

U.S. unraveling will not be imposed from abroad. It will come from within.

The United States is not approaching collapse because it lacks power. It is approaching collapse because it has too often mistaken power for wisdom. Its armed forces remain unmatched in reach, its financial system remains central to global commerce, and its technology sector continues to shape the future. Yet these advantages can conceal a more dangerous condition: the erosion of judgment.

A superpower begins to decay when it treats coercion as strategy, military reach as political authority, and exemption from rules as evidence of strength. The result is not immediate collapse, but a cumulative weakening of legitimacy, fiscal discipline, institutional trust, and strategic clarity.

The war on Iran is the latest expression of this disorder. Washington and Israel possess overwhelming conventional capabilities, and early assessments show that Iran has suffered serious military damage. Nevertheless, the central question is not whether the United States can strike Iran; it is whether violence can produce a stable political outcome.

The conflict has already shifted from a narrow military campaign into a test of endurance, maritime pressure, domestic patience, and bargaining leverage. Iran’s ability to threaten the Strait of Hormuz demonstrates the difference between battlefield superiority and strategic control. A weaker state need not defeat a superpower outright. It need only raise the cost of victory beyond what that superpower’s public, economy, and allies are willing to bear.

This is the recurring failure of American interventionism. Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Yemen, and now Iran belong to a broader tradition in which Washington enters conflicts with maximal confidence and exits them with diminished credibility. The pattern is not simply a military error. It is a conceptual error: the assumption that destroying capacity is equivalent to creating order. The post-9/11 wars revealed how quickly punitive power becomes a strategic burden. Brown University’s Costs of War project has documented the enormous human, fiscal, and social consequences of that era. Iran risks extending the same logic into a still more dangerous regional environment.

The deeper problem is imperial overstretch. Paul Kennedy’s classic argument was not that great powers fall because they become poor, but because they allow external commitments to exceed the economic and political base that sustains them. That diagnosis remains relevant. The United States carries global military obligations, subsidizes allies, maintains vast overseas deployments, and finances repeated wars while its own fiscal position deteriorates. The Congressional Budget Office projects large deficits and rising public debt through 2036, with interest costs absorbing an expanding share of national resources. A republic cannot indefinitely combine imperial commitments with domestic under-investment and expect no internal consequence.

The moral contradiction is equally corrosive. At least until recently, the United States has claimed to defend sovereignty in Ukraine, oppose coercion in Asia, and uphold international law against rivals. Yet in the Middle East, it has often shielded allies from the very standards it invokes elsewhere. U.S. support for Israel amid the Gaza catastrophe, the wider regional war, and the confrontation with Iran have deepened the perception that American legality is selective. Human rights organizations have warned that continued military support amid alleged serious abuses risks complicity and weakens the credibility of the legal order Washington has traditionally claimed to defend. A power that applies law only to adversaries does not preserve order; it converts international law into a global power hierarchy.

U.S. economic policy now displays the same arrogance. Sanctions, tariffs, export controls, investment restrictions, and financial penalties have become routine instruments of U.S. statecraft. Used carefully, they can serve legitimate security purposes. Used excessively, they teach other states that dependence on U.S.-controlled systems is a vulnerability. RAND’s recent work argues that the boundary between economic security and economic statecraft has broken down, and that U.S. policy now needs clearer tests of purpose, economic soundness, legitimacy, and sustainability. Research on financial sanctions similarly notes that the overuse of dollar power can encourage hedging against the dollar-centered system. Coercion may deliver short-term compliance, but it can also lay the groundwork for long-term exit.

The same strategic incoherence appears in U.S. policy toward China. A serious China strategy would rebuild American productive capacity, invest in education and technology, coordinate with allies, and compete through superior institutions. Instead, Washington has often relied on tariff shocks, technology restrictions, and ideological confrontation. Some of these measures may be necessary in narrow sectors, but when they become a governing philosophy, they reveal insecurity rather than confidence.

The United States cannot contain China by neglecting its own industrial base, polarizing its society, and weakening the alliances that give it strategic depth. The CHIPS Act and the IRA were real steps toward renewal, but they have been dwarfed by the political energy spent on export controls and rhetorical confrontation. Success in competition with China will be achieved more through renewal than through punishment.

The alliance system is also fraying under the pressure of American inconsistency. Allies can accept leadership; they cannot easily accept unpredictability disguised as leadership. Chatham House has described a more fragmented order in which U.S. partners increasingly doubt Washington’s commitment to the system it once built. The Carnegie Endowment has similarly analyzed the erosion of America’s postwar international role as Washington reviews, pressures, or withdraws from multilateral commitments. This is not isolationism. It is dominance without stewardship: demanding loyalty while reducing trust.

The domestic foundations of power are weaker than American rhetoric admits. Public trust in the federal government remains near historic lows. Freedom House has warned of democratic erosion driven by polarization, extremism, institutional dysfunction, and inequality. These are not peripheral concerns. Foreign policy is ultimately an extension of domestic capacity. A divided, indebted, distrustful republic cannot indefinitely serve as the global manager without hollowing itself out.

This is why the idea of implosion is analytically useful. The United States is unlikely to be conquered by Iran, China, Russia, or any coalition of rivals. Its greater danger is self-authored decline: a state that spends beyond its means, fights beyond its interests, sanctions beyond its legitimacy, and lectures beyond its example. Andrew Bacevich’s critique of American militarism, Stephen Walt’s indictment of liberal hegemony, and Barry Posen’s case for restraint all converge on one central insight: U.S. primacy became dangerous when it was no longer subject to discipline.

To reverse this trajectory, the United States must replace imperial reflex with strategic restraint. That means ending the Iran war through diplomacy rather than humiliation, restoring congressional authority over war-making, narrowing military commitments to genuine vital interests, and conditioning arms transfers on compliance with international humanitarian law. It must abandon regime-change fantasies, reduce the automatic militarization of crises, and rebuild alliances through consultation rather than coercion. Toward China, the United States should compete by strengthening its own industrial, scientific, and civic foundations, not by imagining that tariffs and sanctions can substitute for national renewal. Disciplined engagement is not retreat; it is the recovery of strategic judgment.

The harder task is internal reconstruction. America must restore fiscal seriousness, protect democratic institutions, reduce the role of money and militarized interests in policy, and redirect national resources toward education, infrastructure, health, energy, and productive industry. It should treat legitimacy as a strategic asset, not a public-relations slogan. A powerful republic can afford law, reciprocity, diplomacy, and restraint; an insecure empire cannot.

The United States still has the resources to renew itself. However, if it continues to confuse domination with leadership and impunity with strength, its unraveling will not be imposed from abroad. It will come from within.

Reprinted from Foreign Policy in Focus.

Nii Lantey Bortey is an international development and international relations professional and an independent writer. His work covers development regimes, foreign policy, global affairs, and the forces that shape states and societies.