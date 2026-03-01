Trump Lied About Being for Peace – Just Like Every President Before Him

Trump's bombing of Iran continues to prove that so-called “peace candidates” in the American political system are merely a hopeful illusion

Reprinted with permission from The Screeching Kettle at Substack.

Three years ago, Donald Trump referred to himself as “the candidate who delivers peace.” This weekend, his administration bombed Iran. While it may seem unusual, the historical record suggests otherwise, clearly demonstrating that Trump follows a long line of American politicians who spent a lot of time talking about being against wars only to wage them once elected president.

During the 2000 presidential debates, George W. Bush claimed he wanted a “humble” foreign policy, adding that he doesn’t think US troops “ought to be used for what’s called nation-building.”

By 2003, the Bush administration was at war in both Afghanistan and Iraq.

According to researchers at Brown University, the Iraq War directly caused at least 190,000 deaths and is projected to cost US taxpayers roughly $2.2 trillion when long-term veteran care and related expenses are included.

Bush also oversaw a brutal torture program that included waterboarding, sensory deprivation, auditory overload, and “rectal rehydration”.

In February 2007, Barack Obama told an Illinois crowd that they came to see him speak “because you believe in what this country can be. In the face of war, you believe there can be peace. In the face of despair, you believe there can be hope.” In 2008, he said that events in Iraq “have reminded America of the need to use diplomacy and build international consensus to resolve our problems whenever possible.”

Obama received a Nobel Peace Prize in 2009 for “his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”

Three days after his inauguration, Obama ordered the CIA’s first Pakistani drone strike, killing at least nine civilians. During his first term, Obama outpaced Bush in the number of drone strikes he authorized, blew up weddings and funerals, bombed Libya, launched cyber attacks and imposed crushing economic sanctions against Iran, while also openly targeting US citizens in Yemen.

In 2013, Obama boasted that “after a decade of grinding war, our brave men and women in uniform are coming home.” And yet, by the time he left office in January 2017, US troops remained in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria, Bush-era CIA torture was brushed under the carpet, and the US had bombed at least seven different countries.

In 2016, Donald Trump claimed if he became president, “the era of nation-building will be brought to a very swift and decisive end.”

Less than a week into his first term, Trump oversaw a commando raid in Yemen that resulted in the death of an 8-year-old girl.

Over the course of a single term in office, the US under Trump doubled Obama’s drone strikes, attempted a humiliating coup in Venezuela, bombed Syria, and in 2020, assassinated a high-ranking Iranian commander, risking all-out war.

While running for president in 2020, Joe Biden pledged to end America’s “forever wars” which, he said, have cost the US “untold blood and treasure.”

Nevertheless, the Biden administration saw troops occupying Syria and Iraq, bombing campaigns in Yemen and Somalia, billions of tax dollars funneled into the war in Ukraine, all while giving a blank check to Israel to wage a genocidal war on Gaza.

Remarkably, in 2024, Biden claimed to be the “first president of this century to report to the American people that the United States is not at war anywhere in the world.”

That same year, Trump won a second term in the White House and, during his victory speech, blatantly lied, stating that when he was last in office, the US “had no wars”.

Trump’s second term has so far been marked by the continuation of the bloodbath in Gaza, additional funding for the war in Ukraine, the kidnapping of Nicholas Maduro in Venezuela, and, most recently, US strikes on Iran.

At the time of publication, several high command Iranians are dead, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and more than 100 people were also reportedly slaughtered after Israeli airstrikes ripped apart two Iranian schools.

Decades of bipartisan warmongering make it painfully obvious that no president who reaches the White House with vows of peace is constrained by them once in power.

What reigns in Washington is permanent war.

Jon Reynolds is a freelance journalist covering a wide range of topics with a primary focus on the labor movement and collapsing US empire. He writes at The Screeching Kettle at Substack.