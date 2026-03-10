Chaos or Democracy? The Impossible US Gamble in Iran

This is the oldest mistake in Washington: treating the opening move as strategy. Bomb first, define success later, and assume the political debris will somehow arrange itself into a better Middle East. That fantasy has outlived too many presidents and too many graves. It is alive again in the rush toward war with Iran.

The Trump administration has entered this fight while still speaking in fragments about why it is fighting at all. Some officials hint at deterrence. Others imply disarmament. Others flirt with the language of regime change without quite owning it. Meanwhile, the constitutional question has not gone away. The National Constitution Center has noted that the new Iran campaign has revived the long-running dispute over whether a president can launch this kind of military action without prior congressional authorization. That is not a procedural footnote. It goes to the heart of whether the country knows who decided to gamble with another war and on what terms.

Americans seem to understand the problem even if Washington pretends not to. A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on March 1 found that only 27 percent of Americans approved of the strikes on Iran, while 43 percent disapproved and roughly three in ten were unsure. People can usually sense when a government is not leveling with them. They know when slogans are being used as a substitute for policy.

And drift is exactly what makes war with Iran so dangerous. The cleanest sales pitch for escalation is always the same: take out the men at the top and the whole rotten structure will collapse. It sounds decisive. It also ignores how states actually break down. Removing leaders is not the same as building legitimacy. Destroying command centers is not the same as creating order. The Congressional Research Service has already described retaliatory Iranian attacks spreading beyond Iran itself to Israel, U.S. bases, and targets in Gulf states. Once a war begins to widen geographically, it stops belonging to the people who claimed they could keep it limited.

The most reckless phrase in this conversation is “regime change.” Americans should have developed an allergy to it by now. Iraq was supposed to prove American power. It proved American illusion. The problem was never simply that Washington underestimated the cost. It was that Washington mistook collapse for victory. There is a difference between knocking down a regime and knowing what rises in its place. In Iraq, what rose was civil conflict, militia rule, displacement, and years of strategic self-harm. UNHCR reported during the height of that disaster that more than 2 million Iraqis were displaced inside the country and up to 2 million more had fled abroad.

Iran is not Iraq in 2003. It is larger and more populous. The World Bank puts Iran’s population at more than 91.5 million. Anyone talking casually about remaking a country of that size after a bombing campaign is not being serious. There is no American appetite for an occupation large enough to manage postwar Iran, and there is certainly no state capacity in Washington for the kind of long reconstruction such a project would require. Even the people who still use the phrase “regime change” rarely describe the day after, because the day after is where their argument collapses.

That does not mean the Islamic Republic deserves sympathy. It means reality does. A government can be repressive and still be followed by something worse. Hard-line factions do not usually vanish because foreign aircraft hit their headquarters. They disperse. They radicalize. They settle scores. If central authority in Iran fractures, the likely immediate beneficiary is not a secular liberal coalition ready to hold clean elections. It is armed men with networks, money, and grievances.

This is the part interventionists always skip. They move from “the regime is bad” to “therefore the aftermath will be better,” as though history naturally rewards moral impatience. But Iran’s democratic future, if it comes, will have to be built by Iranians through institutions that do not presently exist in durable form. Outside military force can wreck a state much faster than it can midwife a republic. The tragic irony is that Iranian democrats have long had to live with the legacy of outside meddling. The State Department’s own historical record documents U.S. involvement in the 1953 overthrow of Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh and the restoration of the Shah.

So, what is the plausible end state? Not a neat democratic transition. Probably not a stable pro-American order. More likely some ugly combination of repression, militia competition, revenge killings, refugee flight, and wider regional panic. Wars marketed as short and surgical have a habit of becoming long and ambient. They spread through prices, through migration, and through the slow corrosion of law at home.

This is why an exit strategy is not a detail to be filled in later. It is the moral test of whether a war should be fought at all. If Washington cannot say what outcome would count as success, who would govern after the bombing, what Congress has authorized, and what conditions would end U.S. involvement, then it is not pursuing strategy. It is indulging impulse.

The antiwar position is often caricatured as passive, as though refusing another disastrous intervention means shrugging at tyranny. It means the opposite. It means taking consequences seriously before other people are buried under them. And it means saying, before the body count grows and the excuses multiply, that no administration has the right to drag the United States into a war with Iran on rhetoric alone.