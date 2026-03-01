No Mandate, No Peace: America’s War of Choice Against Iran

Early Saturday, the United States joined Israel in launching a major strike on Iran, with President Donald Trump announcing that “major combat operations” were underway. The first thing Americans should notice is not the fireworks on cable news, but the emptiness where a legal and democratic mandate ought to be. This attack was not authorized by the United Nations Security Council, and it was not authorized by Congress. It was sold to the public after the fact, as bombs were already falling.

In his analysis for The Guardian, Julian Borger reported that Trump’s own words point to something far bigger than a limited punitive strike. The president warned Iran’s Revolutionary Guard to surrender or be killed, vowed to smash Iran’s armed forces, and openly invited Iran’s ethnic minorities to rise up and bring the government down. That is not a narrow mission. That is regime change, declared in prime time.

Regime change is not self-defense. Under the United Nations Charter, the use of force is broadly prohibited, and the main exception is the inherent right of self-defense “if an armed attack occurs,” as spelled out in Article 51. If Washington wants to claim that exception, it has to show an actual armed attack or a truly imminent one. “Iran is bad” is not a legal argument; it is a bumper sticker. Yet the public case from the White House has leaned heavily on sweeping characterizations and contested claims about Iran’s capabilities rather than a concrete, imminent threat, as even Reuters noted in its review of Trump’s assertions.

The domestic legal picture is just as bleak. The Constitution gives Congress – not the president—the power “to declare War.” You can read that authority in Article I, Section 8. Modern presidents have tried to stretch their commander-in-chief role into a blank check, but the point of the system was to make war hard to start. After Vietnam, Congress tried to claw back some of that authority through the War Powers Resolution, which requires consultation “in every possible instance” and rapid reporting once hostilities begin. Whatever one thinks of the War Powers Resolution’s enforcement, the spirit is clear: the president is not supposed to take the country into war first and explain later.

What makes this moment even more alarming is the timing. According to Borger, the strikes were launched while diplomatic efforts were still underway to limit Iran’s uranium enrichment, with talks continuing just days before the bombs. That pattern – negotiations on one track, military escalation on the other – turns diplomacy into theater. It suggests the “deal” was never meant to be a deal at all, but an ultimatum backed by a “beautiful armada” assembled in the region.

Trump’s defenders will say that none of this matters if the operation “works.” But “works” for whom, and at what cost? The president appears to be betting that shock and awe will do what years of sanctions and covert action did not: fracture the Iranian state from within. History is not kind to that bet. Decades after Vietnam, the Pentagon’s own strategists still write about the limits of relying primarily on bombing to achieve political ends; see, for example, the National Defense University’s assessment of the limits of airpower in Vietnam. And when air campaigns do topple regimes, the aftermath can be chaos, as Congressional Research Service testimony has described in post-2011 Libya.

There is also the small matter of what Iran does next. Regime change is an existential threat, and governments rarely respond to existential threats with restraint. Within hours, the region was already sliding toward escalation. The Guardian reported Iranian retaliatory strikes aimed at Israel and multiple U.S. bases across the Middle East, alongside calls for an emergency UN Security Council meeting. See Patrick Wintour’s reporting. Whether or not every reported strike lands, the direction of travel is obvious: wider war, more casualties, and more opportunities for miscalculation.

Supporters of intervention often talk as if war is a tool that can be picked up and put down at will. In practice, it is a fuse. Once lit, it burns through realities that press releases cannot manage: grieving families, retaliatory cycles, emergency powers at home, and the steady erosion of law abroad. If Washington is serious about rules, it cannot treat the UN Charter as an optional suggestion, invoked against rivals and ignored by itself. The UN’s own legal materials make plain that Article 2(4)’s prohibition on the use of force is meant to be a cornerstone, not a talking point.

Congress still has choices, even if it was sidelined in the rush to war. It can demand a public accounting of the alleged threat. It can insist that any continued hostilities require specific authorization. It can use the power of the purse to prevent an open-ended escalation. None of those steps are radical. They are what constitutional government looks like when leaders remember that soldiers are citizens, not props.

The United States has spent a generation paying for the arrogance of “easy” wars sold as quick fixes. Launching another war of choice – while wrapping it in the language of peace, and while bypassing both international law and democratic consent – does not make America safer. It makes America more dangerous: to others, and to itself. The fastest path back from the cliff is a ceasefire, urgent diplomacy, and a hard national reckoning with the idea that bombs are a substitute for politics.