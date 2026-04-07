The Iran War Precedent: Control or Neutralization

In Seoul, there are quiet conversations about what the war in Iran means beyond the oil shortages and economic crises. The gravest concern is that U.S. action has established a precedent: contested regions where continental and maritime powers collide can be controlled or neutralized.

Control seeks to incorporate a space into one’s own strategic system – through alliance, occupation, or political dominance – so that it can be used to project power and shape the broader balance.

Neutralization, by contrast, is a strategy of denial. It does not require ownership, only that the space be rendered unusable to rivals – politically constrained, militarily limited, or strategically inert.

Where control is ambitious, costly, and often escalatory, neutralization is narrower and more pragmatic – and this is where we are with the U.S. in Iran.

Great powers rarely seek control everywhere. Control is costly, escalatory, and often unnecessary. What they seek instead is something more limited and more attainable: neutralization. In the contested spaces of Eurasia’s rimlands – the region where continental and maritime powers collide, the aim is not always to dominate, but to ensure that no rival can use a given territory to project power, shift the balance, or threaten the broader system.

This logic is becoming increasingly visible. The U.S., long the preeminent maritime power, is adjusting to a world in which its ability to operate freely along the rimlands is eroding. In such an environment, outright control is harder to sustain. What becomes rational instead is the neutralization of key spaces – ensuring that they do not fall decisively into the orbit of a continental rival.

The ongoing pressure on Iran reflects precisely this logic. It is not simply about regime change or nuclear thresholds. It is about ensuring that Iran cannot consolidate its position as a stable, integrated node of continental power linking Central Asia, the Caucasus, and the Persian Gulf. A weakened, constrained, or fragmented Iran is not necessarily a victory – but it is a denial of advantage to others.

Neutralization is, in this sense, a second-best strategy. But in a shifting balance of power, second-best strategies often become dominant ones.

There is no reason to assume that this logic is unique to maritime powers. As continental powers grow in strength, they too will adopt strategies that deny their rivals forward positions along the rimlands.

This is where it gets scary for South Korea.

China faces a persistent strategic problem: the presence of a highly developed, U.S.-aligned Korea projecting maritime influence directly onto the Asian continent. From Beijing’s perspective, South Korea is not just a neighbor. It is a forward platform – a space through which external power can observe, constrain, and potentially strike into the continental sphere.

If the U.S. seeks to neutralize Iran to prevent the consolidation of continental influence, it is entirely plausible that China could one day pursue a similar objective on its own periphery. Not necessarily through invasion or annexation, but through pressure designed to erode alignment, weaken external military integration, and ultimately render the peninsula strategically inert.

The goal would not be to control South Korea outright, but to ensure that it cannot be used as a base for balancing against China.

This is the uncomfortable symmetry of the current moment. Neutralization is not an aberration. It is a rational response to a world in which decisive control is increasingly difficult, but the consequences of losing key spaces are too great to accept.

For South Korea, this presents a stark strategic reality. It is not a passive observer of this contest, but one of its most exposed arenas. Its value lies precisely in its position – as a technologically advanced, economically vital, and geographically proximate node on the rimland. That value, however, cuts both ways. It attracts protection, but it also invites pressure.

The question is not whether South Korea can avoid this dynamic. It is whether it can shape its position within it.

There are, in essence, three options.

The first is to double down on alignment with maritime power – maintaining and deepening integration with the U.S. This preserves deterrence in the short term, but it also entrenches South Korea’s role as a forward position, making it a persistent target for neutralization. This ensures South Korea becomes the contested zone and raises the prospect it ends up like Ukraine or Iran.

The second is armed neutrality. This would involve building sufficient independent military capability – potentially including strategic deterrents – to make South Korea a self-sustaining actor that cannot easily be coerced or used by others. It is a difficult path, requiring political will and strategic clarity, but it offers the possibility of remaining relevant without being instrumentalized.

The third is acquiescence to China’s regional dominance. This does not necessarily mean subordination in a formal sense, but rather a gradual realignment that reduces strategic friction and removes South Korea from the front line of great power competition. It is the path of least resistance, but also the one that most clearly accepts the emerging hierarchy.

None of these options are comfortable. But the worst option is to assume that no choice is required – that South Korea can remain as it is while the balance around it shifts.

Neutralization is not a distant possibility. It is already being practiced elsewhere along the rimland. The U.S. is a great power contesting the rimland, and it is pursuing strategic aims in Iran. Unfortunately for South Korea, the logic that drives this strategy will not stop at the Middle East.

South Korea must decide whether it will be a space that others seek to neutralize – or one that has already rendered that effort unnecessary.

Jeffrey Robertson previously worked for the Australian Government in the fields of foreign policy and diplomacy with a focus on East Asia. He now writes from the other side of the line – as an academic, consultant, and sometimes spy fiction ghostwriter. He writes and updates research at https://junotane.com.