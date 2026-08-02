Laura Loomer: Everyone Is a Nazi, Except the Real Nazis in Ukraine

A decade ago, it would have been unthinkable that arresting the President of Israel would be a mainstream position. However, after starting multiple wars and committing genocide, a recent poll from The Economist/YouGov found that 49 percent of respondents agreed that the U.S. should enforce an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu.

Clearly, Israel is in the midst of a PR disaster, a fact Netanyahu himself acknowledged in a 2025 meeting with Evangelical leaders in Palm Beach, Florida. Therefore, in order to sway public opinion in the United States, the Israeli government has spent more than $1 billion, with significant funding going directly to pro-Israel influencers. However, not all pro-Israel funding comes directly from the Israeli government itself. Numerous billionaires, including CEOs from some of America’s most powerful companies, have funded a pro-Israel media drive.

While shady billionaires do not disclose every pro-Israel influencer they pay, many have speculated, including Trump associate Roger Stone, that the infamous Laura Loomer is one of these paid influencers. In a piece for The Spectator, Stone stated that “Loomer, who began as an independent investigative journalist, is now essentially a propagandist-for-hire… My guess is that Loomer is funded by wealthy American Zionists, as she has been in the past, who also give money to Israel.”

Roger Stone is not some antisemitic conspiracy theorist; he is a pro-Israel political consultant who worked for Presidents Nixon, Reagan, Bush Jr., and Trump. However, that has not stopped Loomer from declaring on X that “Roger has found out how much money there is to be made by joining the Woke Reich and hating Jews.”

Stone is not the only decidedly non-antisemitic figure Loomer has labeled “Woke Reich,” antisemites, or Nazis. Some other prominent figures Loomer has labeled Jew-haters include Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Dave Smith (a Jew), and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Loomer has even accused Pope Leo XIV of spreading “Palestinian propaganda” for simply calling for peace and humanitarian aid. Indeed, Loomer has shown no reservations for slandering anyone across the political spectrum who offers even a moderate critique of the Israeli government.

Aside from Israel, in recent times, Loomer has served as a “propagandist-for-hire” for a new government: Ukraine. While formerly critical of the Ukrainian government for its role in provoking the Russo-Ukraine War, Loomer has made an ideological “about-face,” meeting with Ukrainian soldiers, visiting bombing sites, and even doing a softball interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. While many have been confused by Loomer’s change in opinion, in the larger game of geopolitics, her shift is understandable.

Just this week, President Trump met with Zelensky and Netanyahu in a closed-door meeting, with the three also attending the funeral of Senator Lindsey Graham. Many have indicated that this could be a sign that the wars in Ukraine and in the Middle East are merging. Another potential indicator is Ukraine’s recent bombing of an Iranian ship that it claimed was shipping drone and missile parts to Russia. While this merger would certainly be a horrific scenario that would likely amount to a Third World War, if the conflicts merged, it could provide significant geopolitical benefits to the warmongering governments of Tel Aviv and Kyiv. Israel covets Ukraine’s close relationship with Europe just as Ukraine covets Israel’s coercive relationship with the United States. As Israel’s relations with Ukraine grow closer, it would make sense for Loomer, an allegedly paid pro-Israel influencer, to grow more supportive of the Ukrainian government.

As part of Loomer’s pro-Ukraine propaganda mission, she has attempted to rehabilitate the Neo-Nazi 12th Special Forces Brigade “Azov” (formerly known as the Azov Brigade). As I explained in a previous article covering the Brigade’s subscription platform STRUM, “The organization was founded in 2014 by Andrey Biletskyi, a political activist with ties to Neo-Nazi movements. The Azov Brigade began as an amalgamation of radical movements including the Patriot of Ukraine gang which “espoused xenophobic and neo-Nazi ideas, and was engaged in violent attacks against migrants, foreign students in Kharkiv and those opposing its views.” Following the Maidan Revolution, oligarchs and elements of the Ukrainian government backed the organization which was then incorporated into the National Guard of Ukraine. In 2016, the UN alleged that the Azov regiment violated international law due to its documented mass looting of civilian homes, its targeting of civilian areas, and its treatment of prisoners.”

In an interview released on July 30th, Loomer interviewed Biletskyi for over an hour in a bomb shelter. Loomer summarized the interview in an X post saying, “I used to believe the Azov Battalion was full of Nazis. But as it turns out, Azov has strict rules against hate, Nazism and anti-Semitism is illegal in Ukraine, there are even Jewish soldiers in his ranks…” These preposterous claims are contradicted by Biletskyi’s own statement in 2010 when he said that Ukraine’s mission was to “lead the white races of the world in a final crusade… against Semite-led Untermenschen (subhumans).” Even Loomer’s fellow Zionists have accepted that the Azov Brigade is a Nazi group. In 2022, Israeli historian and Nazi hunter Efraim Zuroff spoke of the Brigade saying, “These people are neo-Nazis. There is an element of the ultra-right in Ukraine and it’s absurd to ignore it.”

In summary, Israel and Laura Loomer’s opposition to Nazism is not consistent. While she frequently labels critics of Israel’s influence in America as Nazis or the “Woke Reich,” she downplays the genuine ideological Neo-Nazism of the Azov Battalion. Likewise, the Israeli government has formed strong ties with the Azov Brigade. Regardless of whether the Brigade has stopped using Neo-Nazi symbols and rhetoric publicly, the idea that the entire organization has simply abandoned their deeply held political beliefs is absurd. Ultimately, Zionists seem to view the Azov Brigade, and the Ukrainian government in general, as “our Nazis.” As long as Loomer and Israel continue to support Ukraine and the Azov Battalion, their incessant whining about critics of Israel being Nazis should not be taken seriously (not that anyone was taking these claims seriously in the first place).

J.D. Hester is an independent writer whose work has appeared in Antiwar.com, Asia Times, The Libertarian Institute, National File, AF Post, and other publications. He also writes on his Substack, Hester Unfiltered. He can be reached at josephdhester@gmail.com and followed on X at @JDH3ster.