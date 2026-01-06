George W. Bush Missed the Chance for Peace With Russia

Reprinted from The Realist Review.

Vladimir Putin:… Of course certain differences exist between us. We know about them, but it’s important to cement the positive achievements. This is the way to go… It is clear that withdrawing from any kind of controls on nuclear warheads is a dangerous thing to do. George W. Bush: We need to work on that. I’m concerned about transparency on what looks like a nuclear launch and everyone panics. We need to work this out. Let me just say I understand your concerns. Putin:… A missile launch from a submarine in Northern Europe will only take six minutes to reach Moscow Bush: I understand. Putin: And we have established a set of response measures – there’s nothing good about it. Within a few minutes our entire nuclear response capability will be in the sky. Bush: I know.

Thus began the final meeting between Presidents George W. Bush and Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia on April 6, 2008.

Last week, the National Security Archive at George Washington University published newly declassified verbatim transcripts of three conversations between Presidents George W. Bush, Vladimir Putin and their top national security advisers in 2001, 2005, and 2008. The transcripts contain a number of surprises and have significant historical implications, particularly for the rather tarnished reputation of George W. Bush, who emerges as both surprisingly well-informed and well-intentioned (Bush also seemed keenly aware of the danger a John McCain or Hillary Clinton administration would have posed to US-Russia relations, remarking in April 2008, that, “What I’m concerned about is US-Russia relations won’t get any better than what you and I have. History will show it’s very good. I’m not sure about the next group – not Medvedev, but who follows me.”)

For his part, Putin repeatedly expressed his willingness to cooperate with Bush on issues ranging from nuclear weapons, China, North Korea and Iran. It is clear that the current shape of world politics, in which Russia is now strongly aligned with both China and Iran, was in no way inevitable. One example: In order to pressure the hardline Iranian government of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad from pursuing a nuclear weapons program, Putin put on hold a sale of S-300 missiles to Tehran. Bush expressed his appreciation, and Putin went on to note that with regard to the sale, “We have a contract with them signed four years ago but not being implemented.”

Bush: I appreciate that. They’re nutty. Putin: They’re quite nuts. Bush: Hopefully rational people will start showing up. You talk to them, we don’t. We hope to have more rational people show up; we’d like to have a better relationship. Putin: What surprised me when I was there, they may be crazy in their ideology but they’re intellectuals. They are educated in university, come from an academic environment- including Amadinejad, his entourage, the Speaker of the parliament. They are not primitive people. It was quite a surprise to me.

The latest round of Ukraine peace talks took place over the final weekend of 2025 in Miami. Despite claims by Trump and Zelensky of great progress, there is little evidence of it. The calculus of the Kremlin has likely hardened in light of the assassination attempt on Putin the day after the Zelensky jetted off from Florida.

The failed negotiations ought to remind of us of two things. First, that President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan never seriously considered pursuing a diplomatic off-ramp with the Russians—instead, the record now amply shows they quite consciously provoked the February 24, 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine. (The recent inadvertent acknowledgement by former NSC and State Department staffer Amanda Sloat provides more evidence for this conclusion.) Secondly, the newly declassified Memorandums of Conversation between Bush and Putin provide more evidence for what a number of informed analysts have been saying (without much effect) for years: That the New Cold War between Russia and the United States is both dangerous and unnecessary. It was brought about by specific policy choices made by neoconservatives in Congress and their fellow travelers among liberal hawks in the Obama and Biden administrations. Things didn’t have to be this way.

It has become an article of faith among the most rabid American advocates (Michael McFaul, Timothy Snyder, Anne Applebaum, et al.) of the Ukrainian cause that Putin’s decision to invade had nothing whatever to do with NATO expansion. Putin, so the framing goes, is a dyed-in-the-wool Russian imperialist – a génocidaire even, who wishes to extinguish the Ukrainian population once and for all. The new Bush-Putin documents should (but of course will not) put an end to that line of thinking.

In their final meeting, Putin went on at length as to the reasons he was opposed to Ukraine’s membership in NATO.