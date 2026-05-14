US Trapped by Iran’s Resilience; Why the Solution Is Agreement, Not Attrition

In recent months, a painful but increasingly undeniable conclusion has begun to emerge across Western think tanks, mainstream media, and U.S. intelligence assessments: contrary to Washington and Tel Aviv’s initial expectations, Iran has neither collapsed, fragmented, nor moved toward surrender. On the contrary, the conflict has exposed layers of what can only be described as Iran’s “structural resilience” – a resilience many in the West either underestimated or failed to include in their strategic calculations altogether. The central question is no longer whether the United States can inflict damage on Iran. The real question is whether such pressure is actually capable of producing Washington’s desired political outcome.An increasing number of Western analyses now suggest the answer is no. The United States and its allies are gradually realizing that they are confronting a country capable of enduring pressure, reproducing internal control, managing crises, and exporting the costs of war beyond its borders. This reality has drawn Washington into what may be called “the trap of Iranian resilience” – a situation in which continued pressure no longer changes Tehran’s behavior but instead exponentially raises the costs for America itself.

In the early stages of escalating confrontation, the dominant assumption in Washington was that a combination of military strikes, maritime pressure, infrastructure destruction, and psychological warfare could disrupt Iran’s decision-making system. Yet even some recent U.S. intelligence assessments now acknowledge that Iran possesses the capacity to withstand sustained pressure over a prolonged period. When classified evaluations speak of Iran’s ability to endure months of maritime pressure and blockade, it effectively means that America’s most important coercive lever has failed to produce the rapid strategic results initially anticipated. This issue extends far beyond the military battlefield. One of the most significant dimensions of Iran’s resilience lies in its ability to transfer the costs of conflict to the global economy. Rising insecurity along energy routes, scattered attacks in strategic waterways, and disruptions to maritime security have directly affected global energy markets. The surge in oil prices beyond psychologically critical thresholds is not merely an economic indicator; it is a geopolitical message. Iran has demonstrated that if it is forced to bear the costs of war, those costs will not remain confined within its own borders. Instead, part of the burden will be shifted onto the global economy, international energy markets, and even the domestic political environment inside the United States. This is precisely where America’s strategy begins to erode. Washington has entered a conflict that becomes more costly the longer it continues – from inflationary pressure and domestic political divisions to the depletion of military stockpiles and growing criticism regarding the war’s unclear objectives. What was initially framed as an operation to rapidly contain Iran has increasingly become a stage upon which the limitations of American power are being exposed.

Inside Iran, meanwhile, the war has not produced the kind of social collapse many Western circles expected. New Western analyses openly acknowledge that the wartime atmosphere has actually helped the Iranian state reassert security control over public space. The political system has relied on loyalist networks, security organization, and the cohesion of the regime’s hard core to reinforce social control. In other words, rather than weakening the political structure, the conflict has given it an opportunity to redefine and rebuild its security order. This point is strategically significant for the United States because a major part of the initial calculations rested on the assumption that external pressure could widen internal fractures and transform public dissatisfaction into political crisis. Yet even some Western media outlets now concede that the wartime environment has reduced the visibility and activity of opposition groups while restoring a more securitized atmosphere in urban spaces. This means one of the central indirect objectives of maximum pressure has also failed to materialize.

At the same time, Iran’s power structure has not suffered the kind of paralysis Western strategists anticipated. Recent intelligence assessments suggest that even under wartime conditions, Iran’s political system has managed to establish a form of controlled distribution of power – a model in which decision-making is coordinated across institutions, preventing a complete breakdown of command structures. This is precisely what distinguishes Iran’s structural resilience from many other regional actors. In numerous states, severe military pressure can trigger the collapse of the chain of command. In Iran, however, the system appears designed to preserve operational continuity even under crisis conditions.

In the military sphere, the West is also gradually recognizing that the complete destruction of Iran’s deterrence capabilities is nearly impossible. The survival of significant portions of Iran’s missile infrastructure and launch capabilities sends a clear message: even large-scale attacks cannot reduce Iran’s capacity for retaliation to zero. This is why many newer Western analyses have replaced earlier ambitions of collapse or regime transformation with the more limited concept of “containment.” That shift in language is, in reality, an indirect admission that the original strategic goals have failed.

Perhaps the most important factor complicating the equation, however, is the international dimension of the conflict. The confrontation with Iran is no longer merely a bilateral struggle. Growing Russian support and the emergence of a broader anti-Western alignment around Tehran indicate that this conflict is increasingly becoming part of a larger global power competition. Military technology transfers, intelligence cooperation, and logistical support provide Iran with the means to sustain a prolonged war of attrition. This poses a major challenge for the United States because Washington is no longer dealing solely with Iran, but with a network of actors who increasingly view the weakening of American influence as aligned with their own strategic interests.

Under such circumstances, continued attempts to break Iran’s resilience look less like a realistic strategy and more like a gradual erosion of American power itself. The experience of recent years has demonstrated that Iran cannot be managed through formulas designed for fragile states. Economic pressure alone did not collapse the political system. Military threats did not produce surrender. War itself failed to destroy the cohesion of the state. On the contrary, every stage of external pressure appears to have activated new mechanisms of adaptation and reconstruction within Iran.

This raises the central question: if breaking Iran is not possible, then what is the logical alternative?

An increasingly serious answer is beginning to emerge even within some Western circles: accepting the reality of Iran’s resilience and moving toward a fair agreement. The United States must recognize that the issue with Iran is not one of elimination or collapse, but rather the management of an established regional power. The longer Washington delays acknowledging this reality, the greater the costs it will incur – economically, strategically, and geopolitically.

A negotiated settlement with Iran should not be viewed as a sign of American weakness. Rather, it would represent an acknowledgment of the limits of power in a world no longer governed by the unipolar assumptions of past decades. Iran has demonstrated an ability to absorb pressure, impose costs, and buy time. Under such conditions, continuing a war of attrition only deepens the crisis.

Ultimately, perhaps the most important lesson of this confrontation for the United States is that not every power can be managed through a strategy of “pressure until surrender.” Some states – especially those possessing geopolitical depth, cohesive security structures, and asymmetric warfare capabilities – cannot be broken; they can only be engaged through compromise. Iran today occupies precisely such a position: a country not on the verge of collapse, but one increasingly forcing the West to recognize that the path out of crisis lies not in fantasies of defeating Iran, but in accepting reality and pursuing a balanced and sustainable agreement.

Greg Pence is an international studies graduate of University of San Francisco and my articles have been published on websites like Middle East Monitor.