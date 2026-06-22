When Military Fellows Replace Hill Staff

The pattern is obvious. In an overworked House office, whoever has time and capacity to produce a clean draft often decides what gets written. On defense portfolios, that is increasingly a uniformed fellow on detail from the Department of Defense. In practice, executive-branch detailees do not supplement staff capacity; they replace it on key tasks, shaping agendas, drafting text, and gatekeeping information that will later govern their own departments.

About ninety military fellows cycle through the Hill each year, with roughly two dozen each from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, and a dozen more from the Marine Corps. Their credentials are strong and intentions usually public-spirited. The problem is institutional. A congressional staffer owes undivided loyalty to Article I. An officer owes loyalty to a chain of command that runs to Article II. When workloads are crushing, that conflict is resolved by inertia rather than deliberation. The fellow who can deliver tonight becomes the author of governing text tomorrow. It is a story of structural capture by convenience.

Over 60 years ago, in his farewell speech, President Eisenhower warned us that “[i]n the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.” That warning rings truer than ever in 2026.

The consequences show up at every stage of the legislative cycle. On agenda setting, the person who can assemble a background memo first defines what “the options” are and which studies count as credible. On drafting, the earliest pass at bill or report language anchors debate. Overworked offices edit at the margins rather than reopen baseline assumptions. On oversight, the same fellow who helps frame hearing questions may later return to the department whose programs those questions were meant to scrutinize. Even the most ethical detailee will struggle to elevate uncomfortable data from inside the building where they will soon work again. In practice, the executive’s representative becomes the de facto author of legislative text that will govern the executive.

Defenders of the model claim Congress cannot meet deadlines without fellows. That is an indictment of congressional resourcing, not a defense of blurred powers. Speed at the price of independence is not a neutral trade. Second, they say members direct fellows’ work, so the institution remains in control. Direction is not authorship. When staff are underwater, authorship migrates to the person with time, not the person with authority.

There is also a practical equity problem. In many House offices the fellow becomes the defense staffer by default. That is replacement, not augmentation. Civilian staff lose chances to develop subject matter expertise, and offices become dependent on a pipeline they do not control. When the fellow rotates out, the capacity gap reopens. The department’s institutional memory remains intact. The House’s does not.

None of this suggests Congress should push away military expertise. The House needs more defense literacy, not less. The question is how to preserve the benefits while restoring constitutional clarity. There are workable fixes that center on authorship, transparency, and resourcing.

Start with placement and scope. Limit executive branch fellows to committees or nonpartisan support units, and put their role in writing. On committees, require a supervisory plan that assigns a permanent civilian professional staff member as the responsible author for any legislative text. In support units such as CRS, CBO, or GAO, fellows could produce products available to all members rather than embed in a single office. In member offices, allow fellows to brief, to convene stakeholders, and to draft technical memos, but bar them from being the primary author of bill text, report language, hearing questions, or oversight demands. If a fellow touches a draft, note that fact to Legislative Counsel and to any committee receiving the language.

Clarify status and ethics. Convert detailees to temporary legislative employees for the duration of the detail, with a written oath of duty to the House and a recusal statement that covers programs, billets, or vendors tied to their service. Prohibit fellows from supervising permanent staff. Require a cooling-off period before a fellow returns to an office that directly executes or benefits from provisions they helped shape. Publish a public roster that lists placements, portfolios, and recusals so that other members and the press can evaluate conflicts in real time.

Restore authorship capacity to Article I. Create a modest House defense policy staffing grant that enables each member on the Armed Services Committee and the Defense Appropriations panel to hire one additional civilian professional. Build a pooled surge cell inside the Legislative Branch that member offices can task for rapid turnarounds on complex defense topics, such as Section 702 sunsets, PPBE reforms, or Indo-Pacific posture. The cost of this capacity is small measured against the dollars and authorities at stake. If the alternative is allowing the executive branch to write the language that governs the executive branch, the return on investment is obvious.

Finally, improve the pipeline of independent expertise. Expand short-course defense policy training for civilian staff, modeled on the best of PME seminars but adapted for legislative realities. Increase the use of term-limited, conflict-screened civilian fellows from universities, think tanks, and industry associations that are willing to operate under strict conflict rules. The more diverse and independent the advisory base, the less any one pipeline becomes essential.

The goal is not to exclude servicemembers from legislative service. It is to keep the author’s pen in Article I hands, and to make sure that advice from Article II arrives as advice rather than as default law. The separation of powers fails quietly when bandwidth, not deliberation, decides outcomes. In the House, where minutes are always short and calendars always crowded, that is exactly how lines get crossed.

There is a broader civil-military dividend to getting this right. A Congress that relies on its own staff to write and to oversee will ask sharper questions, test more assumptions, and legislate with a clearer understanding of what it expects the force to do. A Department of Defense that engages Congress as an external check rather than an internal drafting shop will build stronger cases for resources and authorities. Both sides benefit when the boundaries are respected. Both sides lose when convenience substitutes for structure.

If placements continue as they are, the pattern will harden. The executive will keep supplying the only person in the room with time to write. The House will keep accepting drafts that arrive on schedule. And slowly, almost invisibly, Article II will keep writing Article I’s laws. That is not inevitable. It is a choice driven by scarcity. Congress can choose differently. Fund the capacity. Set the guardrails. Keep the knowledge. Stop the replacement. Restore authorship and oversight to the branch that the Constitution assigns to legislate.