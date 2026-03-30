Death From Above: How Drones Are Reshaping Wildlife in Ukraine

The skies over the Ukrainian frontline no longer belong to the birds. In a conflict now entering its fifth year, the rapid rise of small, low-cost drones has created a new kind of aerial pressure – one that hunters and wildlife managers would recognize as a permanent “landscape of fear.”

What began with hobbyist quadcopters dropping small explosives has evolved into swarms of fiber optic kamikaze drones that are nearly impossible to intercept. According to Euromaidan Press, a Ukrainian-based newspaper, the Ukrainian military aims to produce approximately 7 million drones in 2026, with Russia attempting to match their aggressive production goals. The result is a constant mechanical hum overhead that has become as familiar as wind in the grass.

The Threat from Above

In a BBC article describing the trauma associated with the use of drones in the Ukraine conflict, Joel Gunter reported on a new condition described as “Droneophobia.” Soldiers who have returned from the battlefield are mortified by everyday noises that sound like a drone’s hum. This includes the buzzing of a bee or the motor of the lawnmower. Veterans are triggered into thinking they are being hunted from the sky.

The paranoia appears to carry over to wildlife as well. Professor Janine Natalya Clark of the University of Birmingham speaks to the environmental effects of drones on wildlife in Ukraine. In Clark’s recently published study, she notes that some birds, such as mallards and goosanders, are particularly sensitive to the sounds of war and drones, which can cause them to panic.

Clark relayed the observation of an ornithologist in Ukraine, “If these birds are disturbed and need to expend valuable energy in finding other places in which to feed, they may not be in good physical condition when it is time for them to migrate”.

The same ornithologist went on to say, “Some bird species, including forest birds, herons and white storks, do not appear to be as sensitive as others to the sound of drones and other war-related acoustic disturbances”.

Clark notes, “The environmental risks that drones present are multi-layered and not solely acoustic in nature. The visual appearance of drones is also very relevant.”

Prey species like ducks, which are always on the lookout for attacks from carnivorous birds, seem to identify drones as predators. The incessant perception of being hunted leads to changes in behavior and to unnecessary calorie expenditure.

Habitat Destruction

On top of the nonstop buzzing and overhead shadows, the payloads themselves are devastating. Drones regularly deliver thermite, RPG-7 warheads, TNT, C-4, grenades, and fragmentation devices like landmines. In practice, if it explodes, it’s being flown into the fight.

The immediate habitat destruction caused by the explosives leads to fires and land degradation, which in turn cause erosion and the introduction of chemicals into the ecosystem. In a recent YouTube video called “How to Survive Drone Warfare in Ukraine,” a Ukrainian war veteran describes the landscape as a “Charlie Brown Christmas tree environment.”

The anonymous veteran goes on to say, “Trees have been berated, and berated, and berated for the last four years now with mortars, indirect fire, drones, fires–you name it. Every tree in Ukraine in a treeline is pretty much a waist-high stump, or the remnants of a tree.”

Similar to the use of napalm in the Vietnam War, the loss of cover isn’t just cosmetic. It removes thermal protection, bedding areas, and travel corridors that game animals rely on.

A 2024 study published in the Journal of Occupational Medicine and Toxicology found “The war has caused more than $56.4 billion in damage to the environment. There has been widespread chemical contamination of air, water, and soil, and 30% of Ukraine has been contaminated with landmines and unexploded ordnance.”

Heavy metals and explosive compounds will remain in the environment for decades, leading to infertility issues, reduced microbial activity, and a polluted watershed.

Fiber Optic Bird Nest’s

Drones, while being the most effective weapon of this conflict, are not without their drawbacks. Both the Russians and Ukrainians employed a form of electronic warfare with the use of “jammers”–a device that interrupts the radio frequency of the drone to the operator, knocking it out of the sky.

To counter drone losses, both forces began using fiber-optic cable. The drone is fixed with a spool of line and an explosive. The fiber optic line transmits data via light through the cable to the drone. As long as the line stays connected between the operator and drone, the payload is impervious to jamming technology.

The issue is that when the ordinance is delivered, the drone explodes as well, leaving that plastic fiber-optic cable stretched across the landscape. Reports and images being relayed from the frontline show what looks like a spider web across the landscape–similar to the bottom of a popular fishing hole and the remains of snagged fishing lines.

An article published by the Conflict and Environmental Observatory notes the ongoing conflict between wildlife and abandoned fiber-optic lines. Videos and images circulate online showing entangled and snarred birds, leading to suffocation. Reports of deer with cable woven into their antlers have been made, and a viral photo has circulated of a bird nest made in part with fiber-optic cable.

According to CEOBS, “The fluoropolymer cladding and outer layers of cables are also a concern. Fluoropolymers fall within the class of highly persistent per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which do not readily degrade in an environment and can contaminate soil and water.”

Once these plastics are introduced into the environment, they can persist for hundreds of years.

The Horrors of War on Wildlife

War has always been hard on wildlife, but drone technology has introduced a uniquely modern suite of pressures: nonstop disturbance, precise habitat shredding, toxic legacies, and durable plastic entanglement. The front lines in Ukraine are showing us what happens when cheap, mass-produced aerial weapons meet rich biodiversity.

As hunters and conservationists, we understand that healthy game populations depend on intact habitat and low-stress environments. The Ukrainian experience offers a sobering preview of how emerging military tech can quietly erode the wild places we care about. Even if a particular conflict like this never reaches our shores, the lesson is worth noting: the tools of modern warfare don’t just affect soldiers – they reshape landscapes and the animals that live in them for decades to come.

Christopher Bancroft is a Wyoming native, writer, and photographer specializing in hunting, fishing and conservation stories. Passionate about the outdoors and the natural world, Bancroft seeks to highlight the human and environmental impacts of critical issues through authentic storytelling. Many of his previous works can be found on the MeatEater website.