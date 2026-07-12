Trump’s New Iran Strikes Are Turning Failure Into a Wider Disaster

The easiest mistake in war is to confuse the ability to strike again with proof that the previous strike worked. Donald Trump is making that mistake in Iran. The latest U.S. attacks may destroy more military assets and infrastructure, but they do not answer the political question that has haunted this war from the beginning: what outcome is all this destruction supposed to produce?

The Trump administration launched the initial campaign claiming that it would curb Iran’s nuclear program and break the military power behind what Washington described as Tehran’s regional threat. Months later, Iran has not surrendered, the nuclear dispute remains unresolved, and the Strait of Hormuz has become an even more dangerous center of confrontation. The United States is still negotiating through intermediaries over shipping and other unresolved issues. Trump says talks can continue even as he declares the ceasefire over and orders new attacks. This is not a strategy approaching success. It is a strategy using escalation to avoid confronting its own failure.

That pattern is the central danger. Each time force fails to produce the promised political result, the administration treats the failure not as evidence that its strategy is wrong, but as evidence that it has not used enough force. The inability of the initial campaign to compel Iran becomes the justification for another round. If that round also fails, its failure can authorize the next. The strategy becomes almost impossible to disprove because every setback is reclassified as unfinished business.

Iran has suffered enormous damage. The opening attacks killed senior political and military figures, while the wider campaign struck thousands of targets and degraded military capabilities. Yet destruction did not translate into political compliance. Even the scale of the funeral ceremonies for the Iranian leader assassinated in the opening U.S.-Israeli strikes, while not proof of national unanimity, showed that foreign bombardment had not produced the easy collapse in political authority some advocates of war expected.

Supporters of escalation will say Washington simply stopped too soon. Iran was weakened but not weakened enough, and more punishment will eventually force Tehran to concede. But this logic turns every failure into a reason to repeat the policy that caused it. If bombing does not secure surrender, bomb more. If retaliation follows, strike harder. If negotiations remain necessary, claim that diplomacy works only because the bombs created leverage.

Damage, however, is not leverage unless it moves the opponent toward the outcome being demanded. The initial campaign changed the arena of bargaining without resolving the conflict. Hormuz, not the nuclear file, has become Iran’s most powerful instrument of pressure. Tehran now treats control over the waterway as its strongest strategic card. Washington went to war in the name of eliminating Iranian leverage. Instead, it helped elevate a maritime chokepoint through which the equivalent of about one-fifth of global oil and petroleum-product consumption passed before the war into the central battlefield of the relationship.

The confrontation in the strait is therefore evidence that the initial campaign failed according to its own declared logic. Washington presented the reopening of Hormuz as proof of success. Yet commercial shipping remains exposed, tanker traffic has slowed, Iran continues to assert authority over passage, and the United States is again using force to impose the access it claimed had already been secured. A victory that must be repeatedly recreated through bombing is not a durable victory. It is an unstable military arrangement waiting for the next incident.

The deeper problem is that Trump has no visible theory of how escalation ends. Is the objective a nuclear agreement, unconditional access through Hormuz, the destruction of Iran’s conventional military capacity, regime change, or punishment for attacks on shipping? Each goal would require a different strategy and political settlement. The administration’s shifting objectives obscure how little the bombing has accomplished. Ambiguity allows every new strike to be described as necessary while preventing the public from judging whether the war has succeeded.

This is how an unsuccessful campaign becomes permanent policy. Iranian retaliation justifies American escalation; American escalation produces further retaliation; and the resulting insecurity is presented as proof that restraint would be dangerous. War becomes both the cause of the crisis and the proposed solution.

The military cost is already substantial. The initial campaign consumed advanced U.S. munitions at a rate that exposed the limits of the industrial base. The Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated that the United States may have used more than half of its prewar inventory in four of seven key systems, with one to four years required to rebuild those stocks. Each new round narrows future choices, increases competition among theaters and allies, and turns scarce production capacity into fuel for a war without a defined endpoint.

A serious “America First” policy would treat this as a warning. It would ask whether another missile fired at Iran makes the United States safer or merely postpones the moment when Washington must negotiate. Trump instead treats the act of striking as its own strategic justification. Firepower substitutes for political purpose, even as escalation depletes military readiness and deepens dependence on the diplomacy the administration publicly derides.

The economic costs follow the same pattern. Hormuz connects energy prices, shipping, insurance, manufacturing, agriculture, and household expenses. Oil prices fell when diplomacy appeared to reduce the risk of disruption and rose again when U.S.-Iran fighting resumed. That volatility is not incidental. It is one of the principal ways the war transfers its costs to people far from the battlefield.

A sustained campaign would raise insurance and freight costs, unsettle investment, and increase pressure on fuel-dependent industries and food production. The burden would fall on workers whose jobs depend on stable trade, families already struggling with prices, and communities repeatedly told that housing, health care, schools, and infrastructure are unaffordable. A government cannot plausibly claim to put Americans first while exposing them to a preventable energy shock and treating public resources as an inexhaustible reserve for escalation.

The regional political cost is equally serious. U.S. operations depend on Gulf states for bases, logistical support, and access. Yet those states absorb the immediate danger when Iran retaliates. The more Washington turns their territory into infrastructure for an open-ended conflict, the stronger their incentive becomes to hedge and seek arrangements that reduce their exposure. Trump’s escalation risks weakening the very network of relationships on which American power in the region depends.

Restraint is not surrender. It is the recognition that force without a political theory of success becomes an expensive ritual. Before any further attack, the administration should state its objective, explain how military action will achieve it, define the conditions for ending operations, identify the risks of retaliation, and provide the legal authority for widening the war. Congress should demand those answers rather than allowing a failed campaign to expand through presidential momentum.

The initial campaign proved that Iran could be damaged without becoming politically compliant. The renewed strikes are proving something more dangerous: Trump is prepared to weaken American military readiness, economic stability, regional relationships, and democratic accountability rather than acknowledge that bombing did not produce the settlement he promised. The responsible course is to use the remaining diplomatic channel to reduce escalation and negotiate the unresolved issues. Otherwise, every failure will become the excuse for another attack, and the United States will turn a failed strategy into a permanent war.

Brian Hudson is a political analyst and independent journalist. His work has appeared in publications including Common Dreams and other independent news outlets.