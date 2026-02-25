True Support for Iranians Means Saying No to War

I spent nearly two years in the prison for my political activism in Iran. I fled to Turkey and arrived in Chicago as a refugee. I started rebuilding my life from scratch. I was young and I risked everything for freedom. I also know what war does to countries like mine since I was born middle of Iran-Iraq war; the war destroyed the Iranian civil society that makes democracy possible.

Tensions between the United States and Iran escalate once again, and I’m witnessing a group of the Iranian diaspora, mainly monarchists, who live comfortably in western democracies, are lobbying for regime change policy and calling for US and Israel intervention in Iran. While they claim representation for all Iranians, but they don’t represent me, all Iranian diaspora, and millions of Iranians who are still living under the Islamic regime and fighting for changes and reform.

Frankly, as an Iranian dissident who has paid the price for my political activities to bring a permanent democracy in Iran, I believe an anti-war position, is the best support to Iranians and building a democracy since no wars has ever brought a democracy in any countries. A war with Iran will demolish the fragile networks of activists, and the naive civil society who can fight for changes.

It is important to understand why some diaspora voices push for regime change from inside democracies. I explain it with the concept of “Exit Capital.” When a regime declines, people face two choices either to protest and call for reform (Voice) or exit leave the county or their political filed (Exit).

The tragedy of Iranian society is that the warmonger diaspora coming from that class which possesses exclusive “exit capital”. Their socioeconomic status, sometimes their dual citizenship and international connections give them the ability to leave whenever fighting for changes, gets difficult.

They don’t risk their life for incremental changes. They simply exit whenever tensions heat up with the regime. This ability to shield them completely from the consequences of the hostile policies they call for. While they lobby for “maximum pressure” and military strikes, they know their families are safe in democracies if the conflict gets darker. They will not stand in lines for food in Tehran or look for bomb shelters.

Their life is amphibious and “transnational” or dual life. In their online and real life in democracies, they apply the most radical rhetoric, calling for striking Iran. However, in they still conscientiously maintain their Iranian passports, travel back and forth to take advantage of their open-door commute to their home country. They even get Iranian passport for their abroad born babies. They are revolutionaries online and in favor of the status quo with the regime.

It is obvious that Iran’s regime use “globalized” citizens to its advantage. The regime drains Iran of people who have the resources and social capital to organize effective movements by allowing them to exit. The streets of Iran are cleared of influential critics.

In an unwritten collaboration with the regime, this diaspora provides a powerful propaganda tool. The regime media always show footage of diaspora meeting with hawkish western politicians, and it helps to label all internal dissent as they are “foreign agents” who want regime change by bombing Iran.

The diaspora, also, try to outsource Iran’s domestic struggle for democracy to the U.S. military. They draw a distorted picture, yelling Iranians are “begging” for international intervention. I can tell you from my experience that they are not. Iranians want to build their own democracy, and free from both domestic dictatorship and foreign “freedom operations”.

That being said, a true support for Iranians is call for diplomacy and strengthening their civil society, not war. Studies consistently shows that economic sanctions actually empowers the regime leaders while depleting the middle class which is the main engine of leading for democratic transitions. War with Iran would be far worse.

I am an Iranian dissident. I am not seeking rapid change through violence or foreign invasion. I am seeking patience, difficult work of building democracy, wisdom, and bringing politics from streets to table. It might take years, even generations, but lasts. Many of us who have lived through the dictatorship and carry the scars of resistance, understand that real change is slow and costly.

Saying no to war is not appeasement. It is the only way to return agency and power to the real protesters inside Iran; the students, workers, women, and activists who are building Iran’s future with their bravery.

Ali Tarokh is a refugee rights advocate and former political prisoner from Iran.