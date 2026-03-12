The War on Iran Is Dumb. Here’s Why.

War with Iran is being sold as “strategy,” but it looks a lot like habit. A familiar pattern repeats: vague objectives, elastic legal theories, and a confident promise that the costs will be contained. Then the bill arrives anyway, in blood, money, and credibility.

In this round, the costs are already visible in the most predictable place: energy. Fighting that threatens traffic through the Strait of Hormuz does not just “hurt the other side.” It shakes a chokepoint that, in 2024, carried about 20 million barrels per day of oil, roughly 20% of global petroleum liquids consumption. Markets do not care about speeches. They price risk, and they pass it along to households and firms.

Calling this “a small price” is not analysis. It is marketing. Economies, including America’s, still operate inside a global price system for energy and shipping, and officials themselves acknowledge the conflict has pushed energy markets and prices higher.

The China excuse is bad strategy and worse economics

One of the more fashionable rationales for attacking Iran is the “China angle”: Iran trades with China, so breaking Iran breaks China. This is the kind of logic that sounds plausible until you compare it to reality.

Start with the basic arithmetic. U.S. goods and services trade with China totaled about $658.9 billion in 2024, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. That is not a footnote. It is a structural feature of the world economy. When two economies are connected at that scale, “hurting” one is not a neat chess move. It is self-inflicted collateral damage.

The International Monetary Fund has spent years warning about what happens when states turn economic integration into a weapon. In its words, greater trade restrictions “could reduce global economic output by as much as 7 percent” over the long run. That is not a slogan. It is a forecast about costs that do not vanish because a strategist wants them to.

Now add the Iran-specific detail that is supposed to make the “China angle” sound clever. China does buy large volumes of Iranian crude; much of it routed through sanctions-evasion channels. The Columbia Center on Global Energy Policy estimates that China imported about 1.38 million barrels per day of crude from Iran in 2025, around 12% of China’s total crude imports, and that China purchases about 90% of Iran’s oil exports.

But if your plan is to use war to interrupt an adversary’s energy supply, you have chosen the most globally contagious lever imaginable. The same chokepoint logic that supposedly pinches Beijing also squeezes everyone else. When shipping slows, insurance premiums jump, freight rates rise, and oil prices move. That is not a “China problem.” It is a world problem.

There is another flaw, even more basic. Treating China as the villain for “hedging” against U.S. power is rich coming from a government that has used economic sanctions and financial restrictions as routine tools of statecraft for decades. Great powers teach others how to behave. If the lesson is that supply chains are weapons, do not be surprised when other countries build armor, stockpiles, and alternative routes.

The nuclear lesson: if you want fewer bombs, stop rewarding them

War advocates fall back on a familiar cliffhanger: Iran is “weeks away” from a nuclear weapon, so bombs today prevent a bomb tomorrow. Politics loves a deadline, especially one that cannot be audited in real time.

But the intelligence picture has often been less theatrical. The U.S. intelligence community’s 2025 Annual Threat Assessment states plainly that Iran “is not building a nuclear weapon,” a judgment echoed by other reporting about intelligence assessments.

History is even less convenient for the war pitch. The declassified key judgments of the 2007 National Intelligence Estimate concluded, “with high confidence,” that Tehran halted its nuclear weapons program in fall 2003. Over time, international inspectors also documented unresolved safeguards issues, including concerns about “possible military dimensions” raised in a 2011 International Atomic Energy Agency report. Put those pieces together, and a harder truth emerges: the “imminent bomb” story is often political persuasion, while the technical reality is a long-running mixture of capability, ambiguity, and monitoring disputes. Bombs do not erase know-how, they rearrange incentives.

That nuance matters, because the most damaging effect of “preventive” war is not what it destroys. It is what it teaches.

North Korea is the world’s bluntest tutorial. It is brutal, impoverished, and internationally isolated, yet it has purchased a form of strategic immunity. The same U.S. threat assessment describes Kim Jong Un’s strategic weapons programs as a “guarantor of regime security,” and notes he has “no intention of negotiating away” those programs. Scholars of nuclear strategy have long stressed the same basic point: nuclear weapons are mainly useful for deterrence and self-defense, not for clean, controllable coercion.

This is the incentive structure the Iran war reinforces. If a state without nuclear weapons can be attacked on suspicion, while a state with nuclear weapons is handled with cautious rituals and careful language, the lesson is not subtle. Scott Sagan’s classic framework for proliferation points to security threats as a central driver pushing states toward nuclear capability. When fear rises, so does the appeal of the ultimate insurance policy.

The irony is that even “successful” strikes can make the problem worse. U.S. strikes in June 2025 targeted Iran’s three main nuclear sites, and Donald Trump declared them “obliterated.” Subsequent U.S. assessments reported by major outlets described uneven damage, with at least one assessment concluding only one of the three sites was destroyed while others sustained limited damage and could potentially resume sooner. A campaign that offers, at best, a temporary delay teaches every threatened state to hide better, disperse more, and work faster.

If the goal is fewer nuclear weapons in the world, the worst advertisement is a war that tells every nervous government: negotiate slowly, enrich quickly, and never be caught without a deterrent.

Diplomacy without credible commitments is theater

Diplomacy is not a therapy session. It is bargaining, and bargaining only works when commitments have weight. The Iran war is an advertisement for the opposite.

In February 2026, the United States and Iran held talks on Iran’s nuclear program with Oman mediating. Oman publicly described progress, even while noting the talks occurred under the shadow of military pressure. Days later, airstrikes and escalation swallowed the diplomatic track. As the war unfolded, Omani officials publicly urged an immediate ceasefire and argued that “off-ramps” still existed. Whatever one thinks of either side’s sincerity, the signal to the world is ugly: negotiations can proceed right up until the moment they are discarded.

The deeper problem is not optics. It is record.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was an attempt to convert Iran’s nuclear program into a monitored, limited enterprise in exchange for sanctions relief. The International Atomic Energy Agency later reported that between January 16, 2016, and May 8, 2019, it verified and monitored Iran’s implementation of its nuclear-related commitments under the deal. The United States withdrew in May 2018, and the IAEA also reports that from May 2019 onward Iran began stopping implementation of commitments on a step-by-step basis. In plain English, a major agreement was treated as reversible policy, and the reversal was visible to every other capital watching.

Nor is this an isolated episode. Washington has exited major security agreements before, from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty to the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and the Open Skies Treaty. You can debate each case on its merits. The cumulative effect is harder to debate: other governments rationally discount U.S. promises, because they have learned that the next election can rewrite them.

Political science has a term for what happens when a future cannot be bound by a present promise. James Fearon called it a commitment problem, and it sits at the center of why bargaining can fail even when war is costly. When the other side doubts you can, or will, stick to a deal, the incentives tilt toward hedging and preemption.

That is the real “future angle,” and it is the one war advocates treat like an afterthought. Today’s target is Iran. Tomorrow’s crisis will not be. One day, the standoff will involve a peer competitor with submarines, space assets, and nuclear forces. In that world, diplomacy is not optional. It is a safety mechanism. Burning it down for a short-term campaign is not toughness. It is negligence.

The bill comes due

Iran is not a pinprick. The World Bank puts its population above 91 million in 2024. A conflict involving a large society does not stay tidy simply because pundits want it tidy. Even without an invasion, protracted war creates an attrition dynamic: asymmetric attacks, regional spillover, pressure to escalate when “limited” strikes do not produce political surrender, and the slow accumulation of obligations that are hard to unwind.

Americans do not need theory to understand how this ends. The Afghanistan war ran for two decades, and the U.S. Department of Defense has marked that 20-year conflict and the thousands of American service members and personnel who died in it. Costs of War at Brown University estimates that post-9/11 wars cost roughly $8 trillion and were associated with more than 900,000 deaths, and that long-term veterans’ care costs are projected into the trillions more.

War with Iran is dumb because it confuses motion with strategy. It risks global economic shock to score points on a geopolitical whiteboard. It incentivizes the nuclear outcomes it claims to prevent. It tells the world that U.S. signatures expire with U.S. elections. And it does all of this while pretending that costs are optional.

The sober alternative is not utopian. It is mundane: stop treating military force as the default policy tool, stop turning economic interdependence into a weapon, and stop teaching every threatened state that the fastest route to safety is a nuclear deterrent.