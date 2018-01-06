Tribal Leader’s Family Among Six Killed in Iraq

At least six people were killed, and 13 more were wounded in recent violence:
A suicide bomber attacked the home of tribal leader Sheikh Haitham al-Houm in Nedah. Al-Houm’s wife and two relatives were killed.
In Baghdad, a bomb killed one and wounded three in the Zedan neighborhood. Two people were stabbed in Ilam.
A bomb in Qara Tapa wounded an Iraqi commander and companion.
Six people were wounded by an explosion in Abu Ghraib.
In the Maita basin, a militant was killed.
