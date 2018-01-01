36,898 Killed in Iraq During 2017

At least 36,898 people were killed, and 8,753 were wounded in Iraq during 2017. These figures should be considered lowball estimates, especially considering that the number of casualties being reported publicly was reduced. During 2016, 52,369 people were killed 21,795 were wounded. The Iraqi government chose to censor information about security casualties and perhaps even civilian ones. Consequently, at the end of 2016, the United Nations was hectored into limiting the number of casualties it was allowed to compile on the ground.

The Antiwar.com breakdown is as follows: at least 9,036 civilians killed, and another 6,607 wounded. However, Kurdish intelligence reported, in July, a belief that at least 40,000 civilians were killed in Mosul alone. Certainly, many bodies remain uncounted under the rubble left by the battle for Mosul, or in unmarked mass graves. The number of civilian wounded dropped considerably despite security campaigns across Iraq. This is unlikely to be true.

At least 1,696 security personnel were killed and 1,827 were wounded. In September, Coalition forces revealed that over 1,200 Iraqi soldiers were killed during the Mosul campaign alone, nearly doubling the number of dead.

Among the militants, at least 24,276 were killed, and 309 were wounded. Unlike the civilian and security casualties, the number of militant dead could be an exaggeration, or it could also be a low number.

Among foreign military forces, 33 were killed or died while in Iraq. The U.S. lost 17 personnel (four in hostile events). The Turks lost 14, while another 10 were wounded. France lost one member in a hostile attack. A British servicemember was also killed. Iran lost at least one soldier. In March, officials admitted that 2,100 Iranian servicemembers were killed in Iraq or Syria, so the number of dead personnel must be higher, but is not being included in this compilation.

Iraq also executed at least 111 prisoners. Some analysts believe the number is higher.

At least 546 members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) were also killed.

At least four people were killed, and five more were wounded in recent violence:

Four militiamen were wounded in a highway bombing near Riyadh.

A bomb in Radwaniya wounded a tribal fighter.

An airstrike killed three militants in Sansal.

An ISIS mufti was killed Houd al-Zour, along with a number of companions.

Read more by Margaret Griffis