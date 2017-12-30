Turkish Soldiers Wounded in PKK clash; Five Killed in Iraq

At least five people were killed, and three more were wounded:

Gunmen in Mosul killed a man and wounded his brother.

In Baghdad, a blast in the Bayaa district wounded three people.

A clash between Turkish forces and Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas in northern Iraq left three soldiers wounded and four guerrillas.

The fighting started after guerrillas fired mortars at Turkey.

Read more by Margaret Griffis

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has
been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.