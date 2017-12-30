Turkish Soldiers Wounded in PKK clash; Five Killed in Iraq

At least five people were killed, and three more were wounded:

Gunmen in Mosul killed a man and wounded his brother.

In Baghdad, a blast in the Bayaa district wounded three people.

A clash between Turkish forces and Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas in northern Iraq left three soldiers wounded and four guerrillas.

The fighting started after guerrillas fired mortars at Turkey.