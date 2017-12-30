Turkish Soldiers Wounded in PKK clash; Five Killed in Iraq

At least five people were killed, and three more were wounded:
Gunmen in Mosul killed a man and wounded his brother.
In Baghdad, a blast in the Bayaa district wounded three people.
A clash between Turkish forces and Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas in northern Iraq left three soldiers wounded and four guerrillas.The fighting started after guerrillas fired mortars at Turkey.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- Yazidi Women Found in Mass Grave; 96 Killed in Iraq – December 29th, 2017
- ISIS Kills Jabour Tribal Leader; Three Killed in Iraq – December 28th, 2017
- HRW Blames Yazidi Militia for Executions; 69 Killed in Iraq – December 27th, 2017
- Iraqi, Kurdish Forces in Standoff; 36 Killed in Iraq – December 26th, 2017
- ISIS Continues Attacks in North; 52 Killed in Iraq – December 25th, 2017