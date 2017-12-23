UN Confirms Violations in Tuz Khormato; Six Killed in Iraq

A document released by the Government’s Ministry of Migration and Displacement reports that over three million Iraqis continue to be displaced by conflict.

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) announced their findings from an investigation into human rights violations in Tuz Khormato. The team was able to confirm some of the accusations but had difficulty finding evidence for other claims.

At least six people were killed:

Six militants were killed in a clash in Hammam al-Alil.

