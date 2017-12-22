U.S. Soldier Dies in Non-Combat Incident; 32 Others Killed in Iraq

The Defense Department reported that a U.S. servicemember died in a non-combat incident while in Anbar province on Wednesday.

Shi’ite militiamen were deployed to the Syrian border to support border guards, who have come under attack the last three days.

At least 33 people were killed, including the U.S. servicemember, and six more were wounded:

Twenty bodies were recovered from three mass graves in Ehliha.

Gunmen killed four tribal fighters and wounded a fifth at a checkpoint on a highway south of Tikrit.

In Baghdad, four people were wounded by a blast in Suwaib.

Separatists wounded a policeman near Kirkuk.

In Hit, an airstrike killed eight militants.

Read more by Margaret Griffis