Iraqi Troops Still Chasing ISIS; 39 Killed in Iraq

Operations in Diyala province cleared militants from about 25 villages.

At least 39 people were killed or found dead:

The bodies of three militiamen who were kidnapped five days ago were discovered in the Maytah area; two of them were physicians. The decomposing bodies of six militants were discovered.

A policeman was killed in Shinafiyah while trying to arrest wanted persons.

An airstrike on a tunnel in Qathf left 17 militants dead

In Mtabijh, security forces killed eight militants.

Three militants were killed in Nahda.

In Mosul, a suicide bomber was killed.

