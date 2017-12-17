Iraqi Troops Still Chasing ISIS; 39 Killed in Iraq

Operations in Diyala province cleared militants from about 25 villages.
At least 39 people were killed or found dead:
The bodies of three militiamen who were kidnapped five days ago were discovered in the Maytah area; two of them were physicians. The decomposing bodies of six militants were discovered.
A policeman was killed in Shinafiyah while trying to arrest wanted persons.
An airstrike on a tunnel in Qathf left 17 militants dead
In Mtabijh, security forces killed eight militants.
Three militants were killed in Nahda.
In Mosul, a suicide bomber was killed.
