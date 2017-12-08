Christians Again Displaced; 13 Killed in Iraq

As Christians begin to celebrate mass regularly in Bakhdida (also Qaraqosh or Hamdaniya), an Assyrian Member of Parliament, Wahida Yaqo Hurmiz, warned that Christians are being displaced again in the Nineveh Plain due to militia attacks on Peshmerga positions.

At least 13 people were killed, and nine more were wounded:

Militants attacked Hawija, where they killed seven people.

A roadside bomb killed four policemen in Athba.

A booby-trapped home in Rawah killed an officer and wounded two soldiers when it exploded.

In Baghdad, a bomb in Nahrawan wounded five civilians.

Two border guards were wounded repelling an attack from the Syrian side of the border at the Walid crossing.

Security forces killed a militant near Taji.

Read more by Margaret Griffis