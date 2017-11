U.S. Servicemember Among 12 Killed in Iraq

A U.S. servicemember was killed in a non-combat incident on November 12 in Iraq.

At least 11 more people were killed or found dead, and six were wounded:

Two people were killed and six were wounded when a bomb blew up at a market in Tarmiya.

In Kirkuk, a security official was shot dead.

A dumped body was found near Hilla.

In Baghdad, a sticky bomb killed a man who used to be a Sahwa member.

Six militants were killed in Hawija.

Read more by Margaret Griffis