Attack on Health Center in Baghdad; 26 Killed in Iraq

The Unites States announced that it was reducing military support for groups fighting the Islamic State in Iraq, but that did not necessarily mean all aid will end to the groups.

At least 26 people were killed or found dead, and 30 were wounded:

In Baghdad, as many as five militants were killed in an attack on a Nahrawan health center that involved both small arms and explosives. At least 17 civilians died and 28 were wounded. Militants claimed they had killed 35 Shi’ite militiamen in the attack.

A bomb in Garma killed a woman and wounded two relatives.

Two militants were killed in Zab.

In Hawija, a militant was shot dead.

