Leftover Munitions Explode at Hospital; 28 Killed in Iraq

A widespread operation continues in the provinces of Anbar, Nineveh, or Salah ad Din including a triangular desert area called the “Island.”

At least 28 people were killed or found dead, and four were wounded:

An old ISIS bomb left at a Rawah hospital killed three people when it exploded.

In Abbasi, a bomb killed one militiaman and wounded four more. Three militants were also killed.

A Shi’ite commander was killed during ongoing operations in the Island.

In Deraluk, the bodies of two P.K.K. members were discovered. Authorities believe their colleagues in the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) executed the couple.

Airstrikes left 15 militants dead in Anbar province.

An airstrike on Hammam al-Alil killed four militants.

