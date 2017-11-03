Qaim Captured; 10 Killed Elsewhere in Iraq

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced the liberation of Qaim on Friday by Iraqi and Sunni militia forces, backed by the Coalition. With Qaim and the capture of Deir ez-Zor, Syria, the Islamic State’s territory has shrunk to about four percent of its former holdings. The border crossing between Qaim and Albu Kamal, Syria, is now also under Iraqi control.

At least 10 people were killed, and seven were wounded:

Three policemen were killed and three more were wounded in a militant attack in the Hamrin Mountains.

In Mosul, a bomb killed three policemen.

A bomb in Baghdad killed one person and wounded four more.

Several Peshmerga were wounded in a clash at a Shi’ite militia checkpoint in Qarahanjir.

Gunmen killed a man in Abu Saida.

Two militants were killed near Ramadi.

