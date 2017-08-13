Two US Service Members Among 59 Killed in Iraq

Two U.S. service members were killed and five more were wounded during combat operations in northern Iraq; however, the casualties were not due to direct enemy contact, the military reported. The Islamic State militants later claimed responsibility. A statement said they had fired Grad rockets on troops in Bewer, near Tal Afar.

About 1,000 displaced people in 300 families were able to return to their homes in Adhaim.

At least 57 others were killed and 32 were wounded in recent violence:

A fire at a militant prison near Tal Afar killed four civilian inmates and wounded another.

Clashes in Zuwiya left three soldiers dead and eight wounded. The bodies of 12 militants were found after they withdrew.

Four policemen were killed in Nahda.

At a checkpoint near a Karbala cement factory, a suicide car bomber killed a soldier. Several civilian casualties were reported.

A sniper wounded a Peshmerga member in Daquq. Seven Peshmerga were wounded in a previously reported clash that produced fatalities on Saturday.

A double bombing in Jurf al-Nasr (Jurf al-Sakhar) wounded seven militiamen.

Twenty militants were killed and eight were wounded in clashes at the Syria border near Tal Safoug.

Strikes on Tuz Khormato killed at least 10 militants.

In Mosul, a suicide bomber was killed.

A suicide bomber was killed in Tikrit.

Coalition strikes were conducted in Qaim, Rawah, and Anah.

Read more by Margaret Griffis