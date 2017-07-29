ISIS Wife Immolates Herself, 3 Kids; 47 Killed in Iraq

During a speech on Saturday, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi revealed that Shi’ite militiamen are expected to participate in the liberation of Tal Afar, even though many residents fear them. Turkey has expressed its opposition in the past. Sunni fighters may also be involved.

At least 47 were killed and 20 were wounded:

A bomb in Nimrud killed three people and wounded seven more.

In Tal Afar, the wife of a militant mufti killed herself and her three children. Four militants were killed in an airstrike.

An Attack on Zarga left two Peshmerga dead. At least nine militants were killed as well.

One militiaman was killed and another wounded during clashes in Baquba. Four militants were also killed.

In Suleiman Bek, a bomb wounded four people.

Turkish artillery fire wounded four civilians in Zakho.

In Baghdad, gunmen killed a tribal fighter and wounded another. A bomb wounded two civilians.

Gunmen wounded one person in Sayyahiya.

A strike killed 12 militants in Aiadhiah.

Four militants were killed in the Makhoul Mountains.

In Badush, two suicide bombers were killed.

Clashes at an Imam Weis checkpoint left a top militant dead.

