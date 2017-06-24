Civilians Flee Mosul War Zone; 59 Killed in Iraq

Security forces in Mosul were able to secure the relatively safe exit for scores of civilians on Saturday, even as militants continued to target them.

The Minister of Agriculture for Kurdistan, Abdulstar Majeed, said on Saturday that he will go to Iran to discuss the cross-border flow of water into Iraq. A dam on the Iranian side has reportedly reduced the flow by 80 percent, nearly cutting off water supplies to the town of Qaladize. Iran has promised to look into the matter.

At least 59 people were killed and 30 others were wounded:

In Mosul, a third reporter has died from injuries received during a blast on Monday; the Swiss journalist had been flown to France where she died. Two suicide bombers killed eight people, three of them policemen, and wounded 19 more. Seventeen militants were killed in the Old Clock neighborhood. A militant and his aide were killed trying to cross the Tigris River.

A roadside bomb killed 10 people and wounded six more as they tried to escape Hawija by traveling through the Hamrin Mountains.

In Qara Tapa, shelling killed two women. Three shepherds were murdered.

Militants executed four prisoners in Maidan.

Three people were killed and five were wounded by a blast in Baghdad.

Turkish airstrikes killed three members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) in Zab.

An airstrike on Tal Afar killed three militant leaders and their retinue.

Militants burned to death a member who was part of their “cubs of the caliphate.” The youngster had refused to murder is own family in a village near Tikrit.

