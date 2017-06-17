Border Crossing Secured; 162 Killed in Iraq

The Iraqi Army, supported by Sunni tribal fighters and U.S. air forces, dislodged Islamic State militants from an area surrounding the al-Waled border crossing which is on the main highway route between Baghdad and Damascus. U.S. forces are based nearby in Syria.

At least 162 were killed and nine were wounded:

In Mosul, militants executed five people. An airstrike on the Farouk district left 17 militants dead. Security forces in Shifa killed 14 militants. Another strike killed 13 more near Republican Hospital. Four militants were killed in Bab Sinjar.

Shelling left a family of five dead in Tal Afar.

Four people were wounded in a blast in Abu Ghraib.

In Mussayab, a bomb wounded three people.

Operations in Sherwin left one tribal fighter wounded and one militant dead.

A bomb targeting an intelligence director in Baquba wounded his driver.

Turkish drones targeted Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) members in Niva Seytu, killing two of them.

In Hawija, airstrikes killed 40 militants. Five militants were killed in an airstrike against a tunnel.

Operations in Tel Zalat left 30 militants dead.

Eight militants were killed in operations in the Anah and Rawah areas.

In Umm al-Messis, seven militants were killed.

Four militants were killed in Samarra.

Three militants were killed in Tal al-Safouk.

In Mansouriya, security forces killed two militants.

An accidental blast killed a militant leader in Metabijh.

A militant was killed when his bomb blew up prematurely in Abbara.

Read more by Margaret Griffis