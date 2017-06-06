Civilians Flee Tal Afar by the Hundreds; 75 Killed Across Iraq

Over 500 people were able to escape Tal Afar and flee to Kurdish territory.

At least 75 were killed and 14 were wounded:

In Mosul, militants killed seven soldiers. Four militants were killed in Intisar. Seven more were killed in Zanjili.

Seven people were killed and three were wounded when a bomb exploded in Hit.

A blast wounded five people in Baquba, including security personnel.

In Mualimeen, security personnel killed a suicide bomber and chased after his driver. The pursuit injured four bystanders.

Militants wounded two militiamen in Balad.

Seventeen militants were killed in Mahalibya.

Security forces killed fifteen militants in Rihaniya.

An airstrike on Tal Afar killed five militants including a commander.

At least a dozen militants were killed in Hawija.

Read more by Margaret Griffis