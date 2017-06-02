ISIS Moving Command Centers; 132 Killed in Iraq

Islamic State militants may be relocating command centers to Metabijh, near the Diyala-Salah ad-Din border. Militants were reportedly ordered to leave other locations in Kirkuk province, such as Hawija. Mosul is likely to fall within days or weeks, and then the Iraqi government will have to turn its attention to Kirkuk.

At least 132 were killed and 13 were wounded:

In Mosul, militants killed eight civilians in Midan. About 70 militants were killed during the liberation of the Sahha neighborhood. Another 16 were killed in a strike in Mishada. Twelve more were killed in Shifa.

In Baghdad, a bomb killed one soldier and wounded another.

Fifteen militants were killed during operations in Jair.

Shi’ite militiamen killed six militants, including a senior leader, in Matallat al-Markeb.

Four militants were killed and 12 were wounded in airstrikes in Kirkuk province.

Read more by Margaret Griffis