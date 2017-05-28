Hostages Executed at Mosul Hospital; 176 Killed in Iraq

At least 176 were killed and 51 were wounded:

In Mosul, 12 civilians were executed at a hospital that was then set aflame; 30 militants were killed at this or another hospital. Airstrikes killed 20 civilians and wounded 25 more. Militants also killed 13 soldiers. At least six suicide bombers were killed, but many more militants were reported dead.

Three women were killed and 10 others were wounded when a suicide bomber struck near the governorate building in Baquba.

In Baghdad, man was shot dead in Rashidiya.

A bomb in Mashada wounded four people.

Clashes in Haleiwa village left three Peshmerga wounded and 12 militants dead.

Turkish jets targeting Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas in Avasin-Basyan killed 13 members. On Saturday, 10 guerrillas were killed in strikes.

Airstrikes left 29 militants dead in Baaj.

Nineteen militants were killed in Qahtaniya.

In Zab, an airstrike killed 15 militants.

Unknown assailants killed a militant executioner in Hawija.

A number of militants were killed in Rutba.

Read more by Margaret Griffis