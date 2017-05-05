Iraq has admitted to bombing a “disused” school in Mosul but denies that civilians were killed. The military reported that the strike on the July 17 district targeted an Islamic State weapons factory. ISIS/Daesh claimed that the strike killed 68 people and wounded 86 more, but a source at the Federal Police agency reported that 81 were killed, many of them women and children. The police source said that the civilians were fleeing the fighting at the time of the strike. A previous report of this or possibly a separate strike noted only 11 deaths.

A day after it was announced that Baghdad and the United States were seeking an agreement to maintain U.S. troops in Iraq after the defeat of ISIS/Daesh, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi denied the rumors. However, he did say that “advisers” would remain to assist in case of future challenges.

U.S. Contractor Sallyport Global is denying charges that the company allowed sex trafficking and alcohol smuggling, among other security risks, to occur at a base in Balad where contractors were in charge of F-16 fighter jets.

Despite predictions that Christians would soon no longer remain in Iraq, the first of 100 homes are being built for them in the Assyrian towns of Bartala, Karamlesh and Qaraqosh. Some estimates suggest that about 75 percent or 1.5 million Christian Iraqis have fled the country.

Iraqi authorities say that the Mosul Dam is no longer in immediate danger of collapse. Although rehabilitation work has stabilized the dam for now, due to its location on soft ground, it will always require constant monitoring.

At least 101 were killed and 90 were wounded in recent violence:

In Mosul at least 70 were killed and another 86 were wounded in a previously reported airstrike; 11 deaths had been reported on Thursday. Troops killed 30 militants.

A roadside bomb in Tuz Khormato killed a Peshmerga member and wounded two more.

Three policemen were wounded in a blast in Arab Jabour.

