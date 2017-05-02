Militants attacked Rajm al-Salibi, a Syrian village near the border with Iraq. Dozens were killed or wounded in the attack, which began with several suicide bombers. The village has served as a shelter to those fleeing the Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq, so some of the casualties were Iraqi refugees. The nearby towns of Shadadi and Hariri were also hit. One estimate of Iraqi casualties was released by the Human Rights Committee. Committee chairman Abdul-Rahim al-Shamri said 25 Iraqis were killed and 100 were wounded, either there or possibly on their way to the village. This figure may also included Syrians.

At least 105 were killed and 119 were wounded in recent violence:

Militants attacked an army post near Rutba, killing four soldiers and wounding five more.

A Sunday attack on Okashat left three soldiers dead and eight wounded.

Two policemen were killed, and three militiamen were wounded during an attack on their post in Samarra.

Near Basra, mortars killed a child and wounded another.

A gas official and his driver were shot dead near Kirkuk.

In Mosul, five children were shot to death while searching for food. A rocket attack left four members of the same family dead. Two people were treated for possible chemical agent exposure. Security forces killed 30 militants. Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s muezzin was killed.

Militants in Hawija executed 14 of their own members for desertion.

A sniper killed a militant commander near Tal Afar. A suicide bomber killed nine militants.

Three suicide bombers were killed near Balad.

Read more by Margaret Griffis