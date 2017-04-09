Hundreds of Iraqis celebrated Palm Sunday in the Christian town of Qaraqosh (A.K.A. Hamdaniya or Bakhdida), which was liberated from Islamic State rule in October. Few residents have returned there to live full time. Most of the homes there were damaged and the fighting in Mosul is not very far away.

Hoping to cut down on attacks in the capital, security forces launched an operation just north of Baghdad in Tarmiya.

Belgium is withdrawing its fighter jets after being accused of killing civilians.

At least 108 were killed and three were wounded:

Militants staged an attack on the Waleed (Tanf) border crossing between Iraq and Syria. Twelve militants were killed. At least four security personnel were killed but they appear to have been from the Syrian side of the border.

Twelve civilians were executed near Riyadh, on charges of cooperating with the Iraqi government.

In Mosul, militants blew up a home, killing four women and three children. Airstrikes killed 32 militants. A security operation left 30 militants dead in Souk al-Maash. Two suicide bombers were killed.

A bomb in a commercial district of Khernabat killed one person and wounded three more.

In Baghdad, two suicide bombers were killed.

The militant governors of Baaj and Tal Afar were killed in separate airstrikes. At least four other militants were killed.

Read more by Margaret Griffis