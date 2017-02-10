Eight months after its liberation, Fallujah is in danger of falling back under the spell of the Islamic State. The city was wrecked during the fight to reclaim, but the Iraqi has done little to help. It is unclear if a lack of funds from the depressed economy or a lack of will to help a Sunni city is preventing the Shi’ite-led government from launching a significant rebuilding program. The worry is that a perceived lack of inattention will turn many residents against Baghdad.

At least 39 were killed and 59 more were wounded:

In Mosul, a suicide bomber killed four people and wounded 15 more at a restaurant. One soldier was killed and four were wounded in a suicide car bombing. At least four more deaths were reported. Twelve Daesh deserters were executed.

In Baghdad, a suicide bomber killed nine people and wounded 32 more in the Resala neighborhood.

A blast in Kirkuk killed a child and wounded three others.

Five security personnel were wounded in a clash at a checkpoint in Kubba.

A Turkmen militia killed five militants in Tuz.

Several militants were killed in airstrikes on Kirkuk province.

In Baiji, several militants were killed.</p

