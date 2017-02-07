Sulfur Mustard Found in Mosul; 114 Killed in Iraq

Chemicals discovered at Mosul University tested positive for sulfur mustard and were likely being used to create weapons.

The United Nations said $100 million is needed to demine Iraq. Mosul alone will require about half that amount.

At least 114 were killed and 11 more were wounded:

Militants executed 15 people in Sheikh Mohammad, near Mosul.

In Mosul, a missile killed 12 civilians. Clashes left two soldiers and 15 militants dead. Six militants were killed in Zuhoor and Noor. An airstrike killed 13 militants. A drone strike killed 14 more.

Four bodies were found in a mass grave in Sinjar. The victims are thought to be Yazidis.

A bomb in Sakkar killed two security personnel and wounded two more.

A bomb in Baghdad killed one person and wounded four more. A separate bomb wounded two more.

A sniper killed a peshmerga fighter in Daquq.

In Ghazaliya, a bomb wounded two people.

Gunmen wounded a Sahwa member as he was leaving his home in Tarmiya.

A bomb in Rutba left an unknown number of casualties.

In Tal Afar, airstrikes left 15 militants dead. A militant was strangled to death. Militants executed four of their own.

Eight militants were killed in an attack on Imam Weis.

An airstrike on Rawah killed a suicide bomber.

