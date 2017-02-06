Salah ad Din Governor Ahmed al-Jubouri warned that the security situation in the province is unstable, and several cities are suffering from daily attacks. He called on Baghdad to help.

At least 69 were killed and six more were wounded:

In Mosul, five civilians were killed for attempting to escape the city. An officer was killed and another was wounded when two different security forces clashed; one force, fearing sectarian abuses, would not permit the other to conduct searches of civilian homes. Four army soldiers and three militants were killed in a clash the army is denying happened. Two militants were killed trying to plant a bomb. Dozens of militants were reported killed in other attacks.

A blast killed a militiaman and wounded five more in Zangil.

A civilian was killed in Tal Afar after he stabbed a militant who may have been demanding a caliphate tax from the civilian. A bomb killed an Iranian soldier embedded with Iraqi forces.

In Sherwin, an I.E.D. killed a militiaman.

Twelve militants were killed in an operation near Anah.

A strike in Dibs killed 11 militants.

Militiamen killed dozens of militants in Saniya.

Read more by Margaret Griffis