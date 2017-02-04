At least 57 were killed and 17 more were wounded:

In Baghdad, a bomb killed one person and wounded four more in Suwaib.

In Mosul, rockets left seven civilians dead and dozens wounded. Seventeen militants were killed in airstrikes.

Five people were executed in Hawija, and several more were kidnapped.

Gunmen killed a man in Shifta.

Militants kidnapped 17 women in Zab.

Airstrikes on Tal Afar killed 21 militants. Five more were killed in a failed attack southwest of the city.

Strikes killed an unknown number of militants in Ain al-Wakhma.

In Abu Issa, a failed attacked left many militants dead.

Several militants were killed in the Makhoul Mountains.

